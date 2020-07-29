Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Fix Broken Leadership

Leadership has seen its challenges over the years, but with the global health crisis, leaders can make or break a company. Michael Troina explains how to fix broken leadership and build success for your team and the company.

When one teammate hurts, the whole team suffers, especially when the injury is passed down from the leader of the bunch. And as our country continues to suffer from the uncertainties of the pandemic’s coronavirus, many leaders find themselves ill-equipped to take on the added pressure. Here is how companies can do their part to fix broken leadership. 

Communicate

Communication is a term that is frequently discussed but isn’t put into action nearly enough. In times like this, especially, workers are increasingly concerned about what their future will hold and are looking to their leaders to both hear them out and deliver peace of mind. And while some answers may not be set in stone just yet, a leader can mend worries and reestablish credibility by sharing as much information as possible without failing to ask for feedback. A leader that recognizes that communication is a two-way street is an invaluable piece of the puzzle.

Be Accountable

While they may not be the ones doing the footwork, the leaders are always at fault to some degree. While this self-loathing isn’t the way to go, it is imperative to admit all wrongdoings. This tactic will not only lead to more trust, but it has a way of reminding everyone that they are in the game together. Also, where there is accountability, there will be a natural drive to correct all shortcomings. 

Don’t Be Afraid To Ditch the Norms

There may come a time in which the old way of doing things has met their expiration date. When these moments present themselves, it is time to rebuild the operation in creative ways. This may mean going digital or switching roles so that workers can use their unique talents. It is a leader’s job to be both innovative and experimental, so don’t be afraid of going the route of the unknown. Instead, fear staying stagnant and causing others to fail as a result of weak guidance. 

The truth is, a company will never flourish under poor leadership. However, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. With the right attitude and willingness to succeed, any leader can find their way to the other side.

Michael Troina

Based in New York City, Michael Troina is a professional in data analytics and marketing. Interested in what makes us tick and various aspects of human and consumer behavior, Michael foray into data began with a fascination from numbers and algorithms, and was further fostered through different social media platforms, namely his work building a successful Youtube channel and gaming platform. 

