How To Fit Learning Into Your Daily Life

When it comes to my research in the field of self-development, I began noticing that the topic of learning, investing in yourself and your growth was one of the topics with the most validations when it came to successful brands.

However, in Make an Impact, it appears clear that highly influential people do value investing in themselves: “I invest money and time in learning from people I admire” is something pretty much everyone unanimously agreed on.

Niki Webster from Rebel Recipes shared with me why she decided to keep on her studies from her health coach course to her recent raw chef course:

”I thought about for a long time before deciding to enrolling my health coaching program. Two main reasons were to enhance my nutritional knowledge in a more formal way. Ie get a qualification. The holistic approach to health is very important to me. I wanted to develop my coaching skills. For myself and others.”

Whether you decide to completely change your current focus or to add more value to something you are already invested in (such as a degree, an additional course or a specialisation) becoming obsessed with learning is something successful personal brands have in common.

This comes back to the fact that if you want to tell a story, create something for your community and audience that can also revive the trust and credibility, you have to know what you are talking about.

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty.” — Henry Ford

Learning is never-ending

I wish I could tell you there is a time when you can stop learning.

However, just as in order to live we have to evolve, in order to evolve we have to keep on learning.

It’s easy to use busy as our encompassing excuse for not being able to spend some time learning something new.

However, it’s easy to fall out of the practice itself, and this is when learning is no more an enjoyable activity but a chore.

I say this because the practice of reading news and trends for me is a very effective, simple and stimulating way of reviving the learning spark and the passion for the industry I am in.

Successful personal brands are trend-setters, and as such people are looking up to them to hear, see and get inspired by the latest trends, products or even strategies they tried and tested.

This is why learning can be something you do in so many different ways at any given time.

Learn how boredom can truly help you becoming a better learner

Learning is an investment

Ways you can invest in yourself and your learning:

• Attend a seminar / workshop

• Join a course / start a degree

• Join a book club

• Listen to audio books

• Listen to podcasts

• Have a list of monthly books you want to read

• Join a mastermind

• Curate an RSS feed with your favourite publications

Efficient learning comes in many forms and should be approached as a way to keep up with what is happening around you.

“Yesterday I was clever, so I changed the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” – Rumi

Learning is a special date

Just like you would schedule a time to go to the gym, do your ironing and washing up, you need to make learning one of your sacred appointments.

So often learning gets relegated into a corner, becoming a leisurely activity to help us fight boredom.

Let learning become a very special VIP appointment. Take the time to do your research. Maybe even bring a notepad with you the next time you are listening to a podcast.

Taking your learning seriously will support you tenfold in your overall growth.

Remember, the idea is that by influencing people you are also inspiring them to take up new habits and grow as individuals.

Learning is such a key aspect, yet something that so overlooked due to the way personal brands are perceived nowadays.

You can take the most mind-blowing pictures of yourself in front of a tropical paradise, but if you do not strive to improve, learn and challenge your beliefs you are, ultimately not bringing anything new to your industry.

Dream big and bold, and work hard for it.

Needing to hit the reset button, but not sure how? Learn about five ways to maximise your lunch break.