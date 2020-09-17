Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Find Your Soulmate

By

The concept of finding a soul mate has been around for centuries. Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher, talked of humans originally having four arms and legs and two faces until Zeus split them in two. Since then, we’ve been on a never-ending quest to find the other half who will complete us.

Despite the conveniences of modern technology, it can seem even more impossible to discover a person that we connect with on every level now. However, it is still possible to discover your soul mate.

What Are Soul Mates?

There are several types of soul mates. For example, there are platonic soul mates. These friendships run deep. You understand each other in ways that no one else does. There are also romantic soul mates, which is what most people think of when they hear the term.

Be Open

If you dig deep, do you believe that you’ll find a soul mate? If you don’t, you’ll close yourself off to opportunities and potential relationships. You’ll be more likely to settle for someone who doesn’t truly make you happy. If you have trouble believing, work on this disbelief with positive affirmations, journaling, and gratitude.

Be Yourself

“Be yourself” is one of the first things you’re told as a child, but it’s still true. If you’re not authentic, you rob yourself of the chance to connect deeply with others. It also makes it more difficult to find someone who values you, quirks and all. Follow your own instincts instead of following the herd.

Be Whole

Our baggage keeps us from moving forward. You must learn to let go of the old hurts and the burdens of your past. If you’re in pain or negative headspace, you’re in no position to have a healthy relationship. You’re more likely to sabotage your relationships — or to attract negativity into your life. Counseling, meditation, journaling, and artistic expression can all help you to process and let go of your past.

Be Available

Many love-seekers overlook the obvious — to meet your soul mate, you must be out there meeting people! If you can’t get out much, try networking with friends of friends.

    Michelle Beltran, Michelle Beltran is a psychic medium and life coach.

    Based in Northern California, Michelle Beltran has had a long and diverse career. She graduated from college and then began working as a law enforcement officer in the Air Force. This job gave her the opportunity to learn how to handle stressful situations while also managing her authority. Following her work in the Air Force, she started working as a probation officer. This role offered her the chance to connect with people who needed purpose to help change their lives. During her time working as a probation officer, she started the first K9 Narcotic Drug Detection Program in her department. The program was only one of five in the state of California.

