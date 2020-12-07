how to find your motivation for the new year

A fresh start is coming up, can you feel it?!

While most of us are ready to turn over a new leaf, it may be hard to find your motivation on January first.

So, today, here are four easy ways to jump-start your motivation and begin 2021 on the upward trajectory you hope for.

1. Turn Your Resolutions Into REAL Goals

Most of us fail at our New Year’s resolutions because they are vague musings that we don’t take seriously. This year, turn those unclear dreams into a reality with specified goals that carry short term deadlines.

For example, instead of “I’d like to eat healthier this year,” write down “I’ll eat a salad five days a week by January 31st.”

See how different those are?

2. Create an Amazing Vision Board

Next, let’s practice the essential skill of visualization. To truly accomplish want we want, we must BELIEVE that it will happen.

And to help us do that, we can create an epic and clear vision.

Read here for a free vision board template + how to make a vision board

3. Put Quotes Up Around Your Home

Yes, it has been a tough year. And yes, many of us feel down and out. So, perhaps it’s time to surround ourselves with positivity and light.

Before the New Year, write at least five inspirational quotes around your home or office space. Find some great vision board quotes for your dream board or your environment, and then enjoy a renewed sense of purpose.

Here’s an excellent example:

“Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do.” – Marianne Williamson

4. Make a Five Year Plan

Often, this year, it has been difficult to look past the next week or month. But have you taken the time to think about your long term future?

It’s impossible to get where we want to go, if we have no idea where that is.

So, consider carving out time in the next week to think about where you want to be headed, and what your dream life looks like down the road.

You won’t regret this simple step of direction.

In Conclusion

There you have it. All of these steps are simple, yet effective.

Implement them this month and you’ll enter January of 2021 with a much bigger pep in your step. And you’ll ACTUALLY accomplish those elusive New Year’s resolutions.