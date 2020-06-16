Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Find Your Inner Voice Through All the Noise.

Finding our own voice in a world where so many voices seem to weigh in.

By

How do we find our own voice in a world where so many voices seem to weigh in?

Many of us have lived under the weight of what others have chosen for us for so long that we don’t even know whose voice we’re following. Is it ours? Is it theirs? And who are “they” anyway?

Perhaps we don’t even realize that we aren’t actually listening to our voice because it’s been so long since we’ve heard our voice for what it is. Maybe we have never heard it because it was stifled so early on, we don’t even know what having our own voice- our own opinion- looks like.

There is no secret here. While I don’t have the magic answer, or the “How to Find Your Voice Cheat Sheet,” what I do know is that it requires a lot of listening, first. Listening to yourself.

Like really listening to your intuition, trying to pinpoint the moment when your voice rises up, and before it becomes stifled by the voices around you.

By the way- those “voices” take a lot of forms. Friends, co-workers, parents, siblings, children, pastors, teachers, spouses, media, your barista….should I go on? And it’s not like all of those voices are inherently wrong.

What I’m saying is that they just aren’t yours, and to live authentically, confidently, and whole we must have recognition of our own voice before we can side with (or in many cases, depart from) the voices of others.

How do you learn to listen to yourself when you haven’t heard yourself speak?

You notice.

Notice the fear that rises when you feel pressured to have an answer. Notice the inadequacy you feel when you’ve made a mistake. Notice the way you speak to yourself on a daily basis. Notice the rage the comes forth when you feel the injustice of a situation. Notice the peace of doing what you enjoy. Notice the joy or excitement when everything goes just “right.” Simply, notice.

Then, stay curious.

What emotions are rising within you in the moment? Be curious about these emotions. What are they saying to you? Why here? Why now? If a sense of judgement (of yourself or others) rises, stay curious about that, too. Ultimately, judgement leads to disconnection. If we are able to stay present and curious- even to judgement that arises- we’ll remain in a connected space that allows for exploration of what more is happening in this moment.

Begin to breathe those moments in.

It might sound strange, but literally breathing into these moments helps you to center your thoughts and feelings in the here-and-now. It activates your parasympathetic nervous system, decreasing anxiety and external “static” and increasing your ability to focus your attention to the feeling of being in your body, in that very moment.

And it may come as a surprise, but your voice happens to live right there in your body with you!

We can learn (or re-learn) to rest in the “enough-ness” of the voice that is our own by first taking the time to notice it, without judgement. Sometimes we can do this easily on our own. Sometimes, our voice has become so muddled that we don’t know where to start- that’s where the help of a professional can be of benefit.

Be patient. Hold compassion for yourself in this process. It takes time, intentional effort, and consistency, but you’ll find your voice again. I know you will.

There is a weight upon her, a pressure that’s unseen

A burden carried on her own, a yoke she can’t break free

There is a rage within her, a simmer down below

A space she dare not enter, a space you dare not go

There is a light within her, stifled, yet still there

A subtle, distant glimmer that soon shall be a flare

There is a heat within her – it radiates, it glows

A passion lying in the wait, its presence no one knows

There is a captivation, much more than meets the eyes

She’ll learn to call herself “enough,” imperfect, though she tries

There is a power within her, she calls on it by choice

A resonance with those like her, she calls her power…”voice”

There is a weight upon her, a rage that bubbles deep

A flare is sparked, which lights the dark, gives presence to the heat

Her captivation grips you- You thought you called her bluff,

But her power, “voice,” sustains her; She calls herself “enough.”

Voice by Marrissa Rhodes

    Marrissa Rhodes, MA, PLPC, LPC, NCC

    Marrissa Rhodes is a therapist serving the greater Kansas City, MO area. She is passionate about helping people develop authentic connection to themselves and others, so that they can find genuine fulfillment in the life they've worked hard to create. She is a wife and mom of three, and can often be found drinking coffee and enjoying nature. Learn more about her and her work at her website.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Find Your Life’s Purpose In 2020

    by Parul Agrawal
    Community//

    Listen In

    by Sue DeCaro
    Community//

    Determine Which Voices in Your Life are the Ones You Should Listen To

    by Susanna Mittermaier

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.