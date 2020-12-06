Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Find Thoughtful Gift Ideas to Send to Friends and Family

Image courtesy of Pexels
It’s a weird time we’re living in right now and most of us can’t celebrate our birthdays or the holidays like we might want. This can make an already difficult time even more trying for the most of us. To try and cheer your family and friends up on one of these special days, you can send them a thoughtful gift, that will show that you are thinking of them and hope that they have a lovely day nonetheless. Here are some ideas of what kind of gifts you can send that will bring a smile to their faces.

Things that bring comfort

The first thing to give is a bit of extra comfort. This can be done by giving them a nice box filled with self-care products or by giving them a gadget, such as a neck massager to destress for a bit. Giving someone something to take some time for themselves can be that extra push they may need to take a break from work, the kids, and pretty much everything that’s going on in the world right now.

Remembering Great Memories

Another fun way to send someone something thoughtful and meaningful is to give them something that will remind them of one of your best memories together. These gift ideas can range from pictures collected of your favorite trips together, or a gift set from your local restaurant or café you would usually go to. Most restaurants and cafés nowadays have gift sets like this, or you can place an order for a meal and then get it delivered at your friend’s or family’s home. It’s a simple and affordable gift that they’ll love. Just be sure to send them a thoughtful text to warn them what’s coming and why.

Making Plans for When You Will Meet Again

Instead of actually giving them something physical, you can also plan a trip together without actually setting a date. This is a fun way to escape reality for a bit and dream of a time where we can travel again like normal. You can do this by sending them an email with an outline of what you have in mind and then meet up over a Zoom or Skype call to go over all the things you would love to do in the (hopefully) not so distant future. You can even turn it into a weekly thing, to just dream a bit together of something nice.

Ordering Actual Gifts Online for Them

If you really want to give someone a Christmas gift or birthday gift that isn’t homemade, then you can of course go online and order a fun gift idea to be sent to their home. Etsy and Amazon are great places to find gifts and they can often even wrap it up for you as a gift as well. For example, these are some easy small gifts that you can get online. You can also choose to support your local businesses by ordering something from them to be delivered to their house, and they often offer a more personal touch to it, if you just give them a call.

It Doesn’t Have to Be Perfect

And at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what you give them, as long as you show them that you’re thinking of them. It’s one of the most important things during these times to actually stay in touch with each other and show that you care and that they’re on your mind. This is especially important for people on their own, since it can get pretty isolating to live by yourself and not being able to just hang out with your friends or family as spontaneously as you normally would. Be sure to also think of your older relatives, who maybe aren’t so tech-savvy and would really appreciate a phone call from time to time.

I hope this gave you some ideas on how to show some love and care for the people closest to you with whom you can’t celebrate the holidays or their birthdays right now. Let’s get through this trying time together and support each other with the simple things that sometimes can matter a lot.

    Rose Wismans, Creator at FudgeMyLife.org

    Rose is the creator of FudgeMyLife.org, a blog filled with original gift guides to help you find the perfect gift idea for you. A blog she started after years of helping her family find many different gift ideas for many different occasions. The one thing that's most important to her is that no gift should cost a fortune for it to be a successful gift.

