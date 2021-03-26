Are you thinking about doing some renovations and installing custom cabinets? If yes, then you’re likely trying to find the best cabinet makers to work with. But with dozens of options available, it can be daunting to narrow down your choices. The process is even harder since all cabinet makers promise the finest quality cabinets, but only a few can live up to their word. Finding the right kitchen cabinet maker can be a tough undertaking. But with a little guidance, you should be able to shop like the pro you are.

Cabinets from a store may be cheaper, but they’re never a better value than those that are custom made. Custom cabinets are built to last. Skilled cabinet makers make them by hand as opposed to assembly lines. They’re also built to fit, which makes them perfect for kitchens of all shapes and sizes. What’s more, custom cabinets provide you with a customized selection of style, hardware, finish, door styles, and wood to match your needs and preferences.

The only major downside of custom cabinets is ending up with an inexperienced maker who fails to deliver. Luckily, that’s something you can prevent. By doing a thorough background check, you’ll be able to determine whether a cabinet maker is up to the task or not. And good for you, this article covers everything on how to find the right kitchen cabinet makers to make it easier for you.

Ask for referrals

One of the easiest ways to identify the right cabinet maker for you is through referrals. These are people that have installed the kinds of cabinets you’d like for your kitchen. They could be your friends, family, or even acquaintances. As long as they have a cabinet that you like, they can be a great resource. The good thing about getting a referral from the people within your circles is that you get to see the maker’s work firsthand.

Search online and on magazines

In addition to referrals, you can also get some names online. A quick search for the best kitchen cabinet makers will reveal dozens of options to pick from. Browse through different websites and identify three or four prospects. Magazines can also be an excellent resource for finding cabinet makers.

Previous work

The good thing about cabinets is that you’ll know what you like when you see them. It’s not a trial and error type of thing. So when trying to find the right kitchen cabinet maker, it’s a good idea to have them show you their past work. And don’t just settle for their most recent work. Instead, look at some of their work from the past. That way, you’ll know that their work can last for years.

Look at their showroom and workshop

Most reputable cabinet makers have a workshop and or a showroom to showcase their work. You should be wary if a prospect says they are freelancing. Having a physical location assures you that they cannot run away with your money. It also indicates investment in the industry. It doesn’t matter if the place is untidy or squeezed – but you should see them team making cabinets. That’s a good sign of their expertise and skills. They should be passionate about their work and welcoming too.

Check reviews and testimonials

We live in a digital age and have access to vast information. Today, it is easy to learn about a company, along with its industry reputation with a touch of a dial. You can do so by looking at the cabinet maker’s website as well as third-party review sites. Customers are always happy to leave testimonials based on how they feel about the cabinet maker in question. Third-party review sites also offer an expert opinion about different cabinet makers. But you can also try to search for the cabinet maker’s name along with phrases like “scam,” “reviews,” and so on. That should give you enough information.

Transparency with cost

Some cabinet makers are never outright when it comes to cost. They will evade the cost question and tell you things like “we’ll know about the cost when we finish,” and so on. Others will quote a low price but end up adding other costs midway through the project. The best way to avoid such scenarios is by ensuring you are well aware of all costs upfront. Still, on costs, try not to settle with the cheapest cabinet maker around. When it comes to cabinets, you always get what you pay for.

Go with your preference

Last but not least is how you feel about the cabinet maker. After all, you are the one giving them business. If you don’t feel comfortable, then you probably shouldn’t work with them. Don’t just settle for a cabinet maker because you feel pressure or cheap and stuff. Stick with your gut and use the above tips to find the right kitchen cabinet maker.