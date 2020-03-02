How to find the best job for your midlife career change

Midlife career change question #1

If you had 6 months to live, what would you like to do?

Want to change your career and search desperately for a job, without knowing even what you want? Imagine that you had only 6 months to live. What would you like to do? You probably want to travel, enjoy, doing nothing… But in the end, would you not like to really do something meaningful for this existence on earth? Find out what it is.

Midlife career change question #2

What lit you up to imagine yourself in 20 years?

One day I sat down to meditate at the moment of New Year’s Eve of 2020. I realized how fast time could fly. I recalled my life 20 years before, in 2000. Would I have imagined myself like this now at this moment? Think about yourself in 20 years. What lit you up? An inspirational author writing the best book, a passionate cook? An adventure traveler? Find out yours.

Midlife career change question # 3

What do you do that people often say “you’re great at”?

This week, when you do a sport, make a painting, do your gardening, present a recipe to your friends, plan a trip, present a topic, edit a video, make a photo… Whatever you usually do, on which often people say you are great at? Find out your strengths. Are they used today in your main career?

Midlife career change question # 4

What do you hate?

Come one, be honest. What you absolutely hate doing today? In your current job? In your current activities? Be clear about what you should absolutely not engage in. It is the first step. It sounds strange, but many used to work during years (or a whole life) in a job which they do not like. They simply think they have no choice. We are here to be unique. “Be yourself. All the other places are taken” (Oscar Wilde). We do have choices. I guarantee you.

Midlife career change question # 5

What are your fears when you think of following what you really want?

Fearful of not finding a job with a decent income? Well, perhaps that ‘s the most common fear. But you can have thousands of fears. Others may not approve of what you do. You may not be capable. You don’t have time or energy. There is no offer on the market… Whatever your fear is, identify them.

Midlife career change question #6

If you had enough money you wanted, what would you like to do?

Well, imagine if money was not a problem, how would it change your career orientation? Raise this question for yourself. This will help you identify the most profound level of yourself. What you truly want to achieve. Get in touch with your fantasm can shed light in the right direction to take.

Midlife career change question #7

When was the last time you’ve gone outside of your comfort zone?

You have identified more clearly what you want to do in life? Now recall a moment you went out of your comfort zone. If you did, recall how it brought satisfaction or fulfillment. If not, what was the reason you did not make it? Many of us might be quite surprised to discover it. Perhaps since ages, we haven’ moved out of our safe zone. Might it be now the right time?

Midlife career change question #8

What is the first step you can take?

The last question to ask is: What is the one step I can take? When I have trained myself to follow my energy, I discovered that things come to me by simple steps. A small step first, easily, without much struggle. Just follow what you like to do, feel good with it, and see what comes up next. I truly believe that when we learn how to follow our intuition, we won’t face many big decisions in life. Indeed, big decisions come with a small step. So think today, if you can take one step, what would it be to start with?

So now you have it, my 8 (not) simple questions to answer before…

…Finding your best jobs for a midlife career change

Answer them before any search. Here they are:

Will you write to me and tell me one day when you are lit up by what you do? I truly believe it.

