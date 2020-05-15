How to Find Human Connection In a Physically Distant World

As an expert in helping people unlock their potential through energy management and resilience training, Jenn Lea, performance coach at the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute, reminds all frontline healthcare workers to take care of themselves during this crisis. An important piece of that is how you’re connecting with others.

In this video, Jenn Lea explains the importance of human connection and provides suggestions of how to connect with those around you, but also how to connect with yourself. You may have found that you’ve been so busy ‘doing’ and ‘fixing’, you haven’t had time to think about how you’re feeling – how this crisis is impacting you, emotionally and physically.

While you may have physical distance from family and friends, there are ways to feel connected with them and with those around you. Take advantage of technology to connect with loved ones. Just because you’re physically distant, doesn’t mean you need to be socially isolated.

Those around you, others on the frontline of this crisis, may be your greatest source of strength, renewal, and human connection at this time. By providing opportunities to have conversations about how you’re feeling and what you’re going through, you can bond over this shared experience. It may help you realize you’re not alone, even during the most difficult times.

If your sense of isolation and loneliness feels severe, please seek help. You are not alone in this feeling and it is not a weakness. We are in a crisis and this is hard. Take care of yourself and each other.