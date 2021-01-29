How to Find Balance in Life!

There is no denying that working mothers are great at multi-tasking. However, between work, staying on top of chores, and helping children with schoolwork, one starts to realize there are not enough hours in the day. The to-do list never ends and people become desperate to find work-life balance. I’ve been there.

Striking the right balance of professional and personal life can be challenging. In the past, I have gone through my own obstacles and frustrations. Being committed fully to my growing businesses and family while somehow finding time to do the things I love has been daunting. The good news is that it can be done. We can all strike a balance.

Over the years, I have learned some valuable lessons that help me manage my time and energy more effectively to care for my daughter, manage two growing businesses, and squeak out time to pursue my passion for endurance sports.

2019 Ironman Wisconsin Finish Line

Below are 5 tips that helped me balance my role as a mother, entrepreneur, and triathlete. Hopefully you will find them helpful too.