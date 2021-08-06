Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How to find Balance In An Unpredictable Career : Bitspawn

By Using Bitspawn, A Gaming Blockchain Protocol, Gamers From All Around The World Can Make Money

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Bitspawn
Bitspawn

Bitspawn is a gaming blockchain protocol built for digital athletes and social gamers. Built on the Solana blockchain, Bitspawn is a leader in Esports software innovation and provides cutting-edge Esports tournament curation, player development tools, and analytics. They aim to make Esports accessible to all gamers. Bitspawn addresses the increasingly pronounced need for socialization and collaboration between players, consumers, organizations, and companies in Esports.

Based in the Cayman Islands, it was founded by Eric GodwinLukas KamandulisRhys Boulanger and, Alex Lan in 2019. Owning several top-tier social media accounts reaching millions of followers daily, the company is backed by several tier 1 VC funds to develop the best esports platform. Bitspawn is estimated to be valued at USD 9 million.

For most gamers, making money while playing video gamers is almost impossible. Esports players have no rights, with players exposed to abusive contracts, barriers to entry, and rampant prize pool fraud. Bitspawn has decided to intervene and allow gamers to make a profit. Using Bitspawn, all gamers can play and earn money. As an infrastructure-oriented solution, Bitspawn is unlocking the possibility for hundreds of millions of gamers, millions of teams, tens of thousands of sponsors, advertisers, and organizers to securely connect and become a part of the global esports ecosystem. It is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill levels, developers, and organizers to monetize their skills. 

Since gamers watch Esports at a higher rate than traditional sports, it makes them a large market for advertisers. Bitspawn’s protocol is designed to support the 2 billion gamers around the world access new revenue streams for their abilities.

The core values of Bitspawn have been selected based on providing a solution to issues associated with the unprotected rights of Esports participants, fixing Esports’ broken business model, and increasingly polarized ecosystem. 

To know more, visit their Website and follow them on their social media accounts: TwitterTwitchInstagram.

    Matt Notekar, Author at Thrive Global

    Matt Notekar is the founder of Media Agency, a Marketing agency that specializes in media placements, personal branding, and marketing strategy. Apart from that, Matt Notekar is the founder of Media Agency, a full-service digital media agency that partners with clients to drive their growth and achieve all their business goals. At Vertabyte, his special focus is on leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. A marketing expert Matt has a deep understanding of what it takes for a business to completely crush it on the social media landscape. His expertise in marketing has allowed him to help a number of businesses increase their revenue by tremendous amounts.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Devin Hartnett of Widener University: “Have a clear goal in mind”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    Philip Wride of Cheesecake Digital: “One area that may be different from other sports is the type of injury”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    Erica Larson of Engineering For Kids: “The fifth skill students will gain from our camp is excellent hand-eye coordination”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.