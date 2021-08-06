Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Find Balance In An Unpredictable Career :Abdul Motin

Abdul Motin
Abdul Motin is a famous name in Bangladesh’s music industry. Abdul Motin was encouraged to discuss “depression” for his creative music, which gave worldwide platforms composing music one by one. He got a lot of popularity as a businessman in the very beginning. As a music artist, he has shown his genius.

On May 01, 1993, he was born in Nohakali, Bangladesh. He is now residing in Ashugang, Brahmanbaria. Jahidul Hasan’s career as a musician started in 2013, though not professionally. When he was a teenager, he decided what he wanted to accomplish with his life. His life aim is to be a successful musician. Therefore he starts writing and recording songs at the age of 18. Because of his accomplishments, he became well-known in his neighborhood.

Abdul Motin is a natural talent since he aspired to be a musician since he was a youngster. He has been attempting and struggling from infancy to become a successful music artist in Bangladesh. He showed his inventiveness in both business and music.

Abdul Motin understands the fundamentals of creation, which is why people respond so quickly. Depression songs have become very famous all around the globe, and Abdul Motin rises to the status of rating star in Bangladesh. On Spotify, iTunes, Tik Tok, and various more places on the platform, you’ll hear those tracks.

He increases his availability and ingenuity every day. At that time, he worked hard for success and brilliance in life. In 2020, he launched the music and technology company “ ” Abdul Music Tech.” Just begin professional life after developing this company of music and technology.

The Motin Music Tech company offers music providing, music analysis, music creation, recording, music publishing, and music marketing. And at this moment, his life is changing. His dream becomes greater after operating this company. The goal is a renowned singer from Bangladesh.

Abdul Motin often said, “Believe yourself,” if you sincerely believe yourself, you will succeed. Whatever is behind you or your history, you must strive for your life’s objective and fight for it. He also said that he faced several obstacles when establishing himself as an entrepreneur and a music musician.

