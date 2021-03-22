Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Find a Cause to Support

Everywhere you turn, you’re likely to see different charities and organizations asking you for support. There are literally hundreds, if not thousands, of charities vying for your time and money. You may want to support a charity but are worried that you will pick the wrong one! If this is a concern of yours, you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Everywhere you turn, you’re likely to see different charities and organizations asking you for support. There are literally hundreds, if not thousands, of charities vying for your time and money. You may want to support a charity but are worried that you will pick the wrong one! If this is a concern of yours, you aren’t alone. Read on for three steps that will help you find a great cause to support.

Think About What You Really Want

Make a list of the things you want in a charitable organization. Think about what charity or cause you are drawn to. Do you have family, friends, or co-workers who give their time and money to a charity? If you do, what are they? Is it one you would enjoy? Are there local opportunities in your town you could easily commit to? Has something recently grabbed your attention in the news? Consider these questions to see if there is a common denominator that you could work with.

Begin Your Research

Now is the time to start looking over and analyzing your list. Consider the ones that stood out to you. Once you have it narrowed down a bit, look deeper into each one. For example, you may be really interested in helping feed the homeless. If so, start looking for local organizations and charities that offer this help to see if they align with your needs and views. Cross out anything on your list that you no longer feel as strongly about.

Pick the Charity You Want

Take a look at what is left on your list. Have you become passionate and excited about one particular type of charity? Go with it! If you haven’t, that’s okay. Just choose the one that seems the best for your situation and start there. Remain open-minded about your choice. You never know where this path will lead you! Follow your heart when it comes to picking a charity- you won’t go wrong!

Remember, if you aren’t satisfied with your choice after you show up to help, it is fine to choose another charity. You don’t have to stick with one that you aren’t happy with! Changing your mind and your plans is always an option when it comes to charity work.        

    Mark Kemp, Financial Advisor & Registered Representative at McNally Financial Services Corporation

    A Financial Advisor and Registered Representative through McNally Financial Services Corporation, Mark Kemp works diligently to provide his clients with the financial services that they need. One of Mark's favorite parts of his job is the chance to show people their true financial potential while helping them meet their financial goals and plan for a comfortable retirement.

    Personally, Mark Kemp is dedicated to a life of service throughout his community in Corpus Christi, Texas. He grew up the son to a Colonel in the Marines, and the tenet of service to your country and your neighbor was instilled in him since birth. As a child, he joined the Boy Scouts and further ingrained these ideals into his life. Now, for Mark, his wife, and their children, service is a part of their everyday lives. As an active member of his church congregation and community, Mark and his family are always looking for ways to serve others.

    Learn more about Mark Kemp on his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to make charitable giving have more impact

    by Sharon Fishburne 1
    Community//

    The Holiday Season and Charities

    by Kristen Houghton
    Community//

    Donation- An act of Volunteering for Charities, Cause or something else?

    by Richa Sharma

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.