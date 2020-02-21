Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Finally Achieve Those New Year’s Resolutions

By

How are you doing on your goals for this year? If you haven’t gotten far, or even if your answer is, “I haven’t even started”, you are not alone. Just two months into the New Year and most of us, around 75% according to statistics, have already given up on those New Year’s Resolutions we made for 2020. Individuals make resolutions as they desire change. However, when it comes down to the commitment and hard work required to actually accomplish them, most people don’t have the bandwidth and consequently drop out in a matter of weeks.

Below are the top resolutions that people make. Is one of these on your list?

  • Lose weight
  • Get organized
  • Stay fit and healthy
  • Spend less, save more
  • Enjoy life to the fullest
  • Learn something new
  • Spend more time with family

Only 8% of people are successful in reaching their New Year’s Resolutions. Let’s face it, taking your dreams to reality is not for the faint hearted. I have developed a proven process and have been able to accomplish the goals I set for myself each year. But that doesn’t mean it is easy. It takes commitment and hard work. The good news is that there are still over 10 months left in the year and plenty of time to set and achieve your goals.

If you truly desire change in your life, here are three success tips to get started and become one of the elite:

  1. Want it. You need to really want change in an area of your life, and be willing to do the work. These two go together and you need them both. If you want change but are unwilling to do the work nothing will happen. Similarly, if you are willing to do the work but the goal is not really “your heart’s deep desire” you will likely give up at the first sign of difficulty.
  2. Write down specific actionable goals. When you take the thought of what you want to accomplish, verbalize it, and then write it down it helps to cement the goal into your brain making it easier for you remember. Study after study shows just the act of writing down your goals makes you much more likely to achieve them.
  3. Track it. What gets measured, gets done. Identify the action steps to accomplish your resolution. Whatever your goal is, track the activities every day. This can be done simply in a journal, or there are a number of great apps on the market for measuring progress. Whether you are tracking exercise, meals, sales calls, or time spent with your kids, just seeing the results of your efforts will keep you moving forward.

Though change is never easy, those that persevere can attest that it is worth it. To go deeper in learning how to accomplish your goals and impactful change in your life, sign up for my 21 Days to Goal Setting Success Digital Course. Here’s to making 2020 your Best Year!

Janelle Bruland, Entrepreneur, Leadership Coach, Author, Speaker, Podcast Host, & Co-Founder of Legacy Leader

Janelle Bruland is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and high-performance coach who inspires others to live impactful and successful lives. She is Founder and CEO of Management Services Northwest, a company she started in her living room in 1995 and has grown into an industry leading company, named one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc. magazine. The CPO of Microsoft, Mike Simms, describes her as a true pioneer in her field. Janelle is also the Co-Founder of Legacy Leader, a leadership development company that teaches business professionals how to build a legacy, transform their leadership, and love their life. She is the author of The Success Lie: 5 Simple Truths to Overcome Overwhelm and Achieve Peace of Mind.
Janelle is a lifelong resident of Whatcom County, Washington and is married with five children. In her leisure time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, golf, as well as keeping fit through various sports and activities.
