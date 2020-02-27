How to Figure Out What Motivates You at Work

Work Is Called Work For A Reason. No Matter How Passionate You Are About A Certain Field, You Are Inevitably Going To Run Into Aspects Of Your Career That You Are Not Fond Of. If You Are In A Current Position Because Of The Money Or Security It Provides.

1. Take A Moment To Consider Why You Are In Your Current Position

People rely on you to make sure that they are getting enough hours, that they can get important days off when they need it, and that the organization runs smoothly, even in times of crisis. You are in charge of all of these aspects, and this ultimately provides value for those around you.When we work somewhere for a significant amount of time, the daily grind can become something that we do on autopilot. When we do work in this mode, we end up losing ourselves along the way.

2. Set Reminders Around You To Keep Your Motivation Levels High

When it comes to work, many people make their jobs much larger and worse than they actually are. You can avoid falling into this cycle of avoidance and despair by reminding yourself that every day is a new day. You can change your schedule around to add in new and exciting things, and focus on your life outside of work.The second point above can be achieved by setting small reminders throughout your workplace. If you are someone who is already satisfied with the work that they do and the value that they provide, you can make small notes around your workspace that remind you of the services that you offer and how they help others.

3. Achievement

People with a high need for achievement seek to excel. Their hunger for achievement isn't fed by being better than others, but rather by continually reaching for a higher level of personal best. Achievement-motivated individuals avoid low-risk situations because the easily attained success is not a genuine achievement. Instead, they want difficult goals that demand intense effort and that challenge them to grow in new ways. Success is sweet for the achievement-motivated person, but true satisfaction is found in the demanding quest to reach that success. So while wins are something to be celebrated, you won't find these individuals resting long on their laurels before they are off and running towards a new and difficult goal.

4. Map Out Your Future

In some instances, our future is more exciting than our current situation, and that’s okay! The good news is that you can leverage your future to your advantage by using it as motivation to work harder.Consider each job that you hold or will hold as a stepping stone on the path towards your ultimate goal. While your current job may not be super exciting or fulfilling, it serves a purpose. Whether that be in the form of building your resume, teaching you new skills, helping you save the money to look for a new job, or providing extra money on the side, there is a purpose for everything!

5. Security

People with a high need for security look for continuity, consistency and predictability in their job, work, and pay. They are driven by guarantees and may prefer to stay with the same company, or in the same position or department, for the long haul. High-security people often dislike change, especially when it feels too abrupt or disruptive.

6. Once You Know Your Motivations

One of the great benefits of knowing your motivations is that knowledge can help you find opportunities where you’re both likely to succeed and be deeply fulfilled. For example, adventure-driven high performers want excitement and to be doing something new all the time. And they dislike doing work everybody else is already working on; it’s much more gratifying to be the first person to work on a project. So if you’re motivated by adventure, you know that you need to work in a company or team where the projects are cutting edge, new and different.

The Bottom Line

If you have been having difficulty finding what motivates you at work, use the step-by-step guide above to figure out why you are in your job, where you want to go afterward, and how you can leverage this information to your advantage. What you get out of your situation is ultimately up to how you choose to perceive it!