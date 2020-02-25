How To Fight Off Pre-Wedding Anxiety And Stay Cheerful

So you’re going to get married to the love of your life in a few days – it’s going to be the happiest day of your life, right?

Then why do you feel so anxious?

Why are all these negative thoughts making their way into your thought process? What if you’re making a huge mistake and throwing your life away?

Even when you are getting your wedding rings in Brisbane, you might be feeling the ominous sense of doom in your heart.

Relax, these feelings are completely normal. Over several centuries, brides and bridegrooms have gotten cold feet before the big day- and have also successfully overcome their irrational fears and moved on to their happily ever after. Here are some tips and tricks you can make use of to get rid of your pre-wedding fears and stay cheerful for your wedding.

Full proof tips to help you manage pre-wedding jitters

Plan a self-care stress-busting routine

For a lot of millennials, the word ‘routine’ would refer to a skincare routine. And while a pre-wedding skincare routine can make you look like a goddess on your wedding day, it’s not the only thing we’re talking about. A proper stress-busting routine will help you de-stress, relax and rejuvenate amidst the bustle of wedding preparations. Remember- because you have a lot of things to plan for the wedding, you may forget about taking care of yourself. That can make you anxious and worried- which just isn’t the right kind of look for a bride. So develop a routine with all the things that make you relax, and go about it at least twice a week. This stress-busting routine will eventually help you relax and feel fresh on the big day.

Use hypnotherapy to reduce your levels of stress

If you find yourself extremely jittery about your wedding day, you can consult a psychologist for help. It has been observed that hypnotherapy has quite relaxing effects on patients, and psychiatrists recommend it for people who suffer from anxiety issues. The hypnotherapy will help you move from your anxiousness into a calm sense of poise- a must on your wedding day. The psychiatrist will help you feel exactly how you want to feel in a couple of sessions only.

Meditation and mindfulness to the rescue

Although you must have heard about mindfulness and meditation, it is actually much more than a buzzword. Meditation, in particular, has several significant uses. For example, meditation can help you sleep better by reducing insomniac tendencies. It can also make you more mindful and alert about your surroundings so that you can perform your wedding duties better.

Eat good to feel good

Wedding diets can be the best and the worst parts of the whole experience. It’s natural for you to want to go on a strict diet to look trim on the big day. But, keeping the immense stress of the wedding preparations in mind, it is recommended for you to eat a balanced diet every day. Try not to experiment with fad diets that allow you to eat only two pieces of fruit in a day– with the amount of pressure you will be in, the lack of food will make you cranky. Instead, ensure that your diet has a good portion of all the food groups. Increase your workout sessions, drink more green tea and stay away from fried food, and you’re all set to look like an absolute royal on the wedding day.

Protect your energy to the fullest

Getting married is probably one of the biggest decisions you will take in life. With the number of responsibilities that come with a marriage, it is natural for you to feel like you are being trampled by a rock. Your body has a very well-established fight or flight response which is not made for dealing with the stress of a wedding.

There can be many situations that would push you to the brink of a breakdown. Here, you can do three things- remove yourself from the situation, change it or accept it. By doing one of these things, you will be able to protect your energy or your aura. It might be an unpleasant situation, but trying to deal with it aggressively can actually hamper your mental health. Calm down, accept the circumstances or remove yourself from them completely.

Consider consulting a therapist

If things get too out of hand for you, you should consider talking to a therapist or a counselor. They will be able to provide you with the professional help you need to cope with the anxiety of the wedding season. There’s nothing wrong with getting consultations, as long as they help you get through the anxious phase into the happiness of a marriage.