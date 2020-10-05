How to Feel Fulfilled Again at Your Job

It’s very common to start feeling burned out at work after a while. You go along, doing your work and collecting your paycheck—but then you wake up one Monday and you feel like you can’t take another day of the grind.

Lots of people get burned out at work, but it’s not an easy situation to be in. You need an income to meet your needs and it can be challenging to find a new job or make a career change when you’re feeling work stress and burnout. But if you don’t make some kind of change, then your dissatisfaction is only going to get worse.

If you’re not ready to give up your job and move on to greener pastures, then it’s time to take a new approach. How can you feel fulfilled at your job again? Here are some tips to help.

Don’t Feel Guilty About Your Stress

Every job has its stressful moments. With that said, some jobs are much more stressful than others. For instance, burnout is almost expected in high-stress jobs like nursing. But even though stress might be unavoidable, you may be feeling guilty about it.

It’s important that you stop and realize that you don’t need to feel guilty about being stressed and unfulfilled. It happens when we’re not reaching our own potential or we’re being asked to do too much. Use your stress as a catalyst for change, not as a sign that there’s something wrong with you.

Once you understand that your stress is trying to tell you something, you can take steps to feel more fulfilled. Feeling guilty isn’t going to help you pull yourself out of burnout!

Advance Your Knowledge and Education

Whether you’re thinking of switching to a more fulfilling career or you just want to advance your opportunities within your current organization, you need to be realistic about your knowledge and education. You might need to take some courses online or even pursue a degree to reach your goals.

Take some time to think about what you want from a job. Do you think your current position could lead to something more fulfilling if you gained new skills and knowledge? Do you need a certification or degree to climb the ladder and get your dream job?

There are lots of great benefits that can come from going back to school. But getting a degree is a major investment of both time and money, so it’s important to carefully consider why and how to pursue additional education.

Start a Personal and Team Mission

A lot of people start feeling unfulfilled at work because they have a hard time connecting their daily work with the larger organizational mission. It’s easy to feel disconnected from your company’s values after a while, especially if it feels like you’re doing the same thing, day after day.

One way to reconnect with the fulfilling aspects of your job is to create personal and/or team missions. What are your core values? Why are you doing what you do? How does your work connect with the larger organization and what are you hoping to accomplish? Having strong goals, values, and missions can make a big difference in how you feel about work.

Take Some Time to Better Understand Yourself and Your Needs

It is possible to find more fulfillment in what you’re doing right now. But to do that, you need to stop and think about what you want out of life. What makes you the happiest? When do you feel the most fulfilled?

Some people gain fulfillment by helping people work through problems. Others enjoy building things or teaching others. We have a range of talents and interests, and you’ll find the most fulfillment in your job when you can align those interests and abilities with your work.

You should be prepared to reevaluate your wants and needs at different points in your life. Your needs will change over time, so don’t feel surprised or guilty if you find that you simply want different things from your work than you once did.

This kind of exploration can lead to different kinds of enlightenment. You might feel excited by what you discover about yourself. You might also feel disappointed to learn that your job might not be a great fit for you anymore. But no matter what you discover, you’ll be empowered to make the changes that will lead to a more fulfilling life at work and at home.