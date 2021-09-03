How to feel active at workplace?

Burnout is a big issue in the workplace. You don’t want to work. You are tired a lot and just want to run away. It can be the toxic workplace or some negative elements in the office that set your mood off almost every day. You love your job, but some things just don’t go your way. So, how to leave something behind that is not under your control, focus your energy on the positive aspects, and feel active.



Walk to work or atleast a part of the distance.



You feel low in energy because you are repeating the same day over and over again. You might be waking up by the nick of time to run straight into the cab and reach the office. You are always hurrying. Try changing that. Wake up early and walk to work (if possible) or a part of the distance. You will have a fresher aspect as you walk to your office rather than checking your phone all through the way.



If you are working from home, pretend you are going to the office. Get up early, go to the park, get some exercise, and then get home to work. You will have a fresh start to the day.



Take stairs



Instead of taking the elevator, change your habit and take the stairs. You will not need to run extra miles on the treadmill to shed your weight. Climbing up and down stairs can gradually lose the additional tons you are gaining.



Volunteer for a coffee run or snack run



You will feel active if you are on your feet and not sitting all day. Volunteer for a coffee run or snack run. Doing this will take your attention away from your blue desktop. You can relieve your eyes and also your sore muscles.



Sitting in front of a computer can harm your eyes. You get eye strain, headaches when you work overtime on your computer. To avoid straining your eyes, take breaks and take your eyes away from the monotonous staring of the screen.



When at home, stretch your sore muscles and go make yourself some coffee. It will take your mind away from the stressful work.



Comfortable shoes



When you feel comfortable, you feel more focused on work. If your shoes are hurting your feet, you should change them. You need to meet the dress code. Maybe get one that doesn’t violate workplace conduct and also does not trouble you all day. While working home, it does not matter what you wear. Get comfortable but not too much. If you work better and feel focused on your office get-up, get them.



Wearing comfortable eyeglasses can also make your day better. Staring all day at the computer can be daunting. Wear blue light blocking glasses that can help you with better and comfortable vision. These glasses block blue light to give you a strain-free view. You will feel less tired with these glasses on.



Proper lighting



Blue light from the computer can make your eyes tired. Also, lack of light can make you moody and inactive. Blue light is essential for your eyes and brain. These lights induce activeness and alertness in your mind. But too much of this light can make you tired. Make sure wherever you are working, you are not getting any less light or too much light.



Avoid bad posture



Leaning too close to the computer screen or looking from the top of the computer screen can cause vision issues a little too early. You might already be wearing glasses but your wrong posture while working for a long time can increase your glasses numbers. And worse, you start having back pain and other issues. Sitting in proper posture can negate this issue. You will have less back pain or eye strain. When you are not in pain, you will feel more active.



Try standing desk



Sitting for eight hours straight is impossible. You can try standing desks too. You can work while standing for few hours. Doing this increase your productivity.

Walk instead of messaging.

Walk instead of messaging.

With modern technology, we don't feel like walking at all. We would send a message to a colleague sitting just a few distances away. It feels convenient, but you can also go to him, her or them to share your message. Instead, you can walk if the note is unimportant and can be kept off the record.