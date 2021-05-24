How to Face the Covid Crisis by Following Mindful Eating Habits by John Spach

Every person’s approach towards his or her eating habits is different. Food plays many other roles in our life apart from being a source of energy for our body to function properly. For some, it works as a stress-reliever. But in this process, we often forget about the kind of impact our eating habits might be making on our health system. Emotional eating is a dangerous phenomenon for our immune system.

In these times, where there is the prevailing environment of stress and anxiety, it is very essential to practice mindful eating. Mindful eating is basically a kind of method which helps you have control over what you eat and how you eat.

Learn the Practice of Eating Mindfully as Suggested by John Spach-

1. Give Up the Habit of Emotional Eating-

Most people tend to eat emotionally to either suppress or soothe those emotions that cause uneasiness or discomfort to their bodies. Most researches have shown that people start eating very fast and irresponsibly when they are angry, sad, bored, stressed, or lonely. Therefore, it is very important to pay attention to your trigger points. Start by maintaining a journal. Write details of your food, every time you eat in a day. Note down the timings and quantity of your food on your plate. Pen down your exact emotions before, after, and in the duration of eating. See if you really needed to eat because you were hungry or due to the feeling of loneliness. If the latter is the case, try to find out the solutions to not get stuck into that trap again.

2. Begin practicing Healthy eating Habits-

Throw out the junk and processed foods kept in your fridge and refill it with healthy meal options such as green leafy vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Set a timetable of your meals. Consume your food at the decided time only. Keep your body hydrated. Adopt good eating etiquette such as avoid eating while sitting in front of your TV screens or mobile phones. Do not overeat.

3. Try to remove stressors out of your Lifestyle-

This step is quite easy to say but in reality, is very difficult to follow. As there are instances like COVID-19 which make it very difficult for us to not get worried about. However, stress is not good for our overall health and our immune system. Hence, try to find out new ideas to cut back the amount of stress in your life. Like indulging in your favorite hobby, practicing yoga and meditation, and spending time with your family members. In short, do everything that makes you happy and rewards your mind with peace and solace.

Conclusion

As John Spach suggests, mindful eating is a very important phenomenon for all those who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is basically the state of absolute awareness. The pandemic has made our lives distressful hence it is very essential to be fully present and be aware of our surroundings in the current moment. Practicing mindful eating is a great habit and benefits us in the long run.