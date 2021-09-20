Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Face Monday’s Blues?

Feeling blue is something uncontrollable but it’s like an addiction. One can’t go long without their daily dosage of “fix” (this medication is called “going out”) and the only way you will be able to survive is because your friends are kind enough to indulge you. When you feel down for too long, your body begins to lose perspective on its surroundings and you end up living in your mind rather than the actual world, says Georges Chahwan. It’s not good for anyone involved so don’t forget that all groups need balance! If you’re feeling sad, the best thing you can do is surround yourself with people who will listen to and take care of you.

Don’t be surprised if your friends need a bit of “bail money” because they tend to call you whenever the night gets too lonely and their mind is overcome by dark thoughts. Make sure that these people know that they are loved and everything will be okay.

Eat something that brings you back good memories, laugh, and love because, in the end, all that matters is having fun and don’t let anyone tell you any different. Positivity is contagious so why not give yourself a head start, asks Georges Chahwan. Everyone wants to see you succeed so show them how well you can do! At the end of the day, you have to dig deep inside and pull your strength from places that you never thought possible. It’s scary at first, but it gets better every day!

