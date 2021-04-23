How to Expand your Intuition

John Qreshi, who is a Spiritual Guide, Clairaudient Psychic, Author of Rewiring Your Success, founder of Quantum Spiritual Center™, Master Trainer of NLP & Executive Member of the American Board of NLP & Hypnotherapy, gives a detailed account on Importance ofIntuition & What Spiritual Awakening Really Is.

Qreshi explained “Many people believe that seeing spiritual beings, meditating, practicing yoga, having experiences of a raised consciousness are equal to spiritual awakening. The truth however is that these are simply experiences and practices that come and go. There are many beings that have woken up with no particular experiences or any practices only deep realizations”.

John further said “When spiritual awakening occurs it is not the end of the journey only the end of the search, and the beginning of the settling journey.”

Why do we need to listen to our Intuition?

Are you attached to your routines (how you get to work, where and what you eat, when and what you watch on TV, when you work out, what you wear…)?

Do you get nervous or frustrated when things are not going to plan?

Are you afraid of trying out something new (because you may fail – or what others may think of you?)

Are you aware of your comfort zone – and does it tend to get smaller with the years?

Do you get easily bored?

Do you feel quickly overwhelmed when dealing with problems?

Do you resist life changes (aging, new job, kids growing-up, moving…)?

Do you have a strong sense of right and wrong – with not much room in the middle?

Were you ever told that you are judgmental or righteous?

Do you have a hard time forgiving others or letting go of the past?

Do you avoid taking risks?

If you agreed with more than 5 of these questions, chances are that your mind could use some stretching.

Our Intuition is not meant to be ignored.

Our inner voice is not here to be silenced.

What is Intuition?

You know that feeling.

We are way more powerful than we realize, developing our Intuition is one of the BEST skills to have. No matter where we are from, Intuition is our native language. Before we learnt to speak, we were born with a powerful instinct to survive. Back then, this intuitive sense was an important aspect of our life. We were aware of the environment that we were in.We’d make our unspoken needs known to adults around us.

John Qreshi said further “There is a wise man/woman living inside each of us. With this wise being, we understand without knowing, we see the truth without trying.”

Yet, we did not have a chance to fully embrace this being inside. As we stepped into the world, often critical and censored opinions encroached on and rushed into our little psyche. We were then occupied by so-called social conditions. Gradually a taught pattern dominated our thoughts: we were told that we were never enough; we began to go outside looking for solutions; we gave up things that made our heart sing; we started to allow self-sabotage to creep in and constantly doubt our hunches.

How can we Expand our Intuition?

Best Practices toImprove Spiritual Living and Expanding Intuitively

John Qreshi explained 5 fundamentals how we can really expand our intuition in this fast age of shiny object syndrome.

Listen to Your Higher-Self

Qreshi said knowledge of self-love, personal growth, and ways to further develop the creative psyche. It’s not just a want, it’s a need! This pull is coming from my higher-self, she is pointing me in the direction of my greatest good. It’s up to me to listen. When you’re feeling pulled or even pushed, pay attention!

Spend Time Alone with Your Thoughts

Most of the time, we tend to avoid ourselves. When we spend time with ourselves we are forced to look at what we have been shying away from. When alone are pushed to acknowledge the changes, we need to make and we have no choice but to listen to the cries of our inner-child.These opportunities are both healing and expansive.

Hanging out with yourself does not have to be so intense though. You may find that spirit is trying to bring through the messages you have been searching for. Maybe they are ready to give you that spark of inspiration you’ve been lacking. If you spend all of your time preoccupied with other people, situations, and electronics you’re never going to hear what spirit has to tell you.

Be Kind & Be Connected.

We are all one. When you can get to a point of recognizing that all living and breathing things on this planet are just the cells of a much larger living breathing thing, Mother Earth this is when you start to truly expand. It’s hard to wish harm on another when you can see and feel that person as a soul and not just a passerby. Stay connected to all that is and you will in turn experience that feeling of expansion.

Soak It All Up!

Read articles, watch videos, and learn about the different aspects of spirituality and intuitive gifts that interest you. Allow yourself to be leads down the rabbit hole but remember grab hold of a root at some point. Find what peaks your interest and start to expand upon that!If it’s intuitive gifts that perk your interest why not take a course instead of reading yet another article? By taking a course or working with a coach you can both learn and apply your knowledge simultaneously.

Apply What You’ve Learned

When it comes to intuitive development and spiritual expansion reading and watching YouTube videos is only about half of the first step. You must apply what you have learned. You must start some trial-and-error practices.Remember, this is a journey, and your growth will come in stages. Flow with them and do not fight against them. If you feel that you have learned all that you can soak up for one season, then it’s time to start putting those things into action! Give practice readings and start meditating instead of just reading about it. Apply your clairsentience at the perfect time and see what validation you will receive.

When it comes to spirituality and intuition reading and watching isn’t going to get you very far. You have to soak it up and then apply it. Intuition and spiritual experiences are so very personal and intimate. No one can fully explain to you what it feels like to connect with your higher-self or spirit guides, it has to be felt by you personally.

Conclusion

Your Soul Always Knows, you just THINK you don’t know

John Qreshi explained “As you are getting more and more open to receive intuitive insights directly from your Soul, you will (rightly) want to develop a stable relationship with your Intuition, and consistent practice is the only way forward.It’s about learning to tap into the unified field of consciousness. It’s about overcoming our LIMITATIONS and expanding our awareness beyond our contracted conditioning patterns. Intuition isn’t just for psychic potentiality, in some ways that’s like one grain of salt to its potential.”

We can use intuition to increase our manifestations.

To Change our Mindset

To elevate ABOVE circumstance

Qreshi truly believes spirit will guide you where you need to go, connect you with who you need most, and love you unconditionally. To experience these things wholly you have to first be able to recognize and allow them into experience.

Intuitive living is a deep sensory living.

When we awaken our five senses, we’ll notice that our sixth sense tries to get to us via every sight, scent, sound, touch and feel.



From here, our world expands.



We no longer take things personally, as we know that our counterpart is fighting hard with a long, stubborn pattern.



We are able to move past the superficial and connect at the real level.



We become more equipped to understand who we are, walk and live our truth.

Should You or Should You Not Vent About Lack Of Attention Span.

Click here to grab a copy today of Rewiring Your Success

For more information follow him on social platforms

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnqreshi

Or watch his latest YouTube video on his channel – www.youtube.com/johnqreshi