Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Exercise When You Dislike Exercise

Most people understand that exercising is essential to good health. However, despite that knowledge, many individuals can’t seem to exercise regularly. They struggle to start and continue with a fitness routine.  Many people dislike exercise in general. They do not like running, biking, walking, or swimming. They do not like going to the gym or […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Most people understand that exercising is essential to good health. However, despite that knowledge, many individuals can’t seem to exercise regularly. They struggle to start and continue with a fitness routine. 

Many people dislike exercise in general. They do not like running, biking, walking, or swimming. They do not like going to the gym or practicing yoga. People like this have a real issue, which requires a strategy to overcome.

The following are three strategies to exercise when you dislike exercise.

Know “Why.”

Sometimes a way to overcome a dislike of exercise is simply remembering why it is necessary—correctly identifying someone’s “why” can be a powerful and helpful tool for motivation.

It may be that they need to lose weight. It may be that they want to be healthy to be an excellent example for their children. It may be that they want to be a stronger individual and build confidence.

This video is a great example of the power of knowing “why.”

Write Down Goals.

There is real power and a transformative effect in writing down goals. When a person dislikes exercise, this strategy can help overcome it. 

By writing down and recalling their goals, they will remember the long-term reasons for their exercise. In this way, they can overcome their struggles. They can stay focused on achieving their goals, whatever they may be.

It’s important to set achievable and measurable goals. Goals should be specific, numeric, and have a selected deadline date.

Find a Routine That Works.

There are countless methods for exercise. Sometimes, an individual may strongly dislike exercise in general but can find an alternative way that suits them better.

If someone is struggling and disliking exercise, it can be beneficial to try new methods. Instead of running, they could try a dance class. Instead of lifting weights, they could try a body-weight routine.

By using the above three strategies, an individual will be able to overcome a dislike of exercise. In these ways, they will be able to start and stick to a fitness routine. They will be able to build a happier and healthier life.

    Keino Rutherford, Chief Hospitalist at Chino Valley Medical Center

    Keino Rutherford is a skilled and knowledgeable healthcare professional living in Sherman Oaks, California. Professionally, he’s currently serving as the Chief Hospitalist at Chino Valley Medical Center as well as working as a Board-Certified Internal Medicine Hospitalist at Encino and Sherman Oaks Medical Centers. He also works as a hospitalist with the Epic Medical Group on their staff of physicians in Sherman Oaks.

    From the time he was a youngster, Keino Rutherford always wanted to work as a Doctor, and as he grew his admiration for healthcare professionals and his resolve only continued to grow. Outside of his career, Keino Rutherford is interested in exercise and fitness, particularly swimming. Learn more on his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Reasons Fitness and Exercise Improves Your Mental Health

    by Mord Rafi
    Community//

    How To Be OK With Being Disliked

    by Pam Thomas
    Community//

    “Breakfast is important.” with Fitness Expert Marshall Weber

    by Dr. William Seeds

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.