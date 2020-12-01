How to exercise at home during the pandemic by Jared J Davis, Ohio

Many people did not let the pandemic affect their fitness routine. People use their room, small balconies, or even the apartment terrace to convert it into a fitness center. People are even sharing workout videos on digital platforms with friends in groups to encourage them to work out more. It is a way to improve mental health and physical health by taking up challenges in a group and making workout videos.

Couple workouts have emerged as a widespread phenomenon during the pandemic. Some people are positively using the epidemic to come back to shape, thereby having a balanced diet clubbed with physical exercises as advised by Jared J Davis, Ohio.

You should not let stress or boredom bring you down during the lockdown. If you have the dedication to have a good body, even Covid-19 should not disrupt your fitness regime.

Therefore, if you cannot go to fitness centers, you should not stop working out at home. Listed below are some tips to help you with your home workout.

Jared J Davis, Ohio, suggests some tips to workout at home during the pandemic:

If you start following a new workout routine, you must go slow. Do not just jump into high intensity and interval training; instead, you should focus on improving your posture. Everybody who works out should listen to their body before undertaking any intensive physical activities.

You must consume a balanced diet to supplement your workout routine. Eat food 2 hours before you start working out. However, if you want more energy during the workout, you can consume peanut butter or banana. After the workout session, you must consume food items rich in protein within half an hour.

Do not wear home clothes for performing physical activities. It is a wise investment to buy active wear when you work out to make you feel and look good.

You must warm-up before starting the workout to loosen out your muscles. If you do not stretch before a workout, then you can get injured. Instead of initiating abruptly, you should first bring your body to the rhythm. It is necessary to stretch before, during, and even after your complete work out.

Include more exercises on strength training. Strength training includes activities such as jumping jacks, lunges, and squats. These exercises do not require any kind of equipment as such you can perform them at home. It also helps in bringing about joint flexibility in a way to improve muscle mass. You should understand your physical conditions before performing physical exercises. You may even consult a fitness therapist online for a customized workout program.

People can use heavy objects around for weight lifting exercises. Water bottles are an effective and cheap alternative.

There are many physical exercises that you can do at home without any equipment, such as Zumba, yoga aerobics, and even dancing.

You need to understand the interrelationship between workout and your diet to get desirable results. You can even go through a plethora of workout tutorials online to get fitness tips.