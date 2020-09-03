Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Ensure Your Teens Succeed Academically

School can be hectic, exciting, and at times overwhelming for students. High school tends to be more challenging because of the unique stress and social pressures teens may face. Below are some essential tips you can use as a parent to ensure your child succeeds academically. Learn About the School Schools have different rules, schedules, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

School can be hectic, exciting, and at times overwhelming for students. High school tends to be more challenging because of the unique stress and social pressures teens may face. Below are some essential tips you can use as a parent to ensure your child succeeds academically.

Learn About the School

Schools have different rules, schedules, and special activities. You can get this information on the school’s website to help you best advise your child on time management and engagement. Having the contact information of your child’s teacher(s) enables you to track your child’s progress and demonstrate to faculty members that you care.

It would help if you also understood the physical layout of the school. Visualizing what teens are talking about makes it easier for you to understand them. Knowing the location of offices, libraries, cafeterias, gymnasiums, auditoriums, and playgrounds goes a long way in aiding this. Making an effort to learn about the environment where your teen will be spending most of their time can help you more effectively guide them.

Stay Engaged

Maintain the hands-on approach you used when your child was younger. Sometimes, as children grow older, parents tend to be less involved in their children’s schoolwork, especially in high school. However, excessive withdrawal can be counterproductive. When parents are involved, teens are more likely to do well academically. Meet their teachers, attend parent and teacher conferences, and discuss your teen’s performance in class.

Staying engaged is vital because your teens may not always be honest about what is going on in school, especially if they aren’t doing well. Staying engaged will also help you monitor the social and behavioral habits of your child.

Encourage Your Teen to Get Help

Sometimes your child may have trouble grasping some concepts in their course work. Please encourage them to seek help from their classmates and even teachers. If you can afford it, get a tutor for your child. Alternatively, you can seek out college and high school students for tutoring at a minimal fee.

Encourage Reading

Teenagers often find it difficult to study. Many of them are more interested in social media and Netflix than in reading notes and books. Encourage your teens to read. Any material is okay as long as they find it engaging. Reading increases your child’s intelligence, gives them a more diverse worldview, and reduces the chances of cognitive decline later in life.

Succeeding in school is challenging for everyone. As a teen, your child might not value academic success. However, as an adult, they will thank you for the effort you put forth to help them succeed.

Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what lead him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP and worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2016, Gregg left the firm to open his own firm: Jaclin Law Group, P.C. where he serves as the Managing Partner. 

In addition to his professional work, Gregg is a passionate father and husband. He spends as much time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin, as he can; he has even coached a variety of their sports teams. Family is incredibly important to Gregg Jaclin, and he ensures that he is able to devote much of his time to his wife and their children. Even though his work tends to keep him busy, Gregg Jaclin always makes time for his family. He is proud of his children for their varied accomplishments and strives to support them in all that they do. Being an active member in their lives is one of Gregg’s aspirations as a father.

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Dr. Edward Thalheimer on What to Do When Your Child Struggles Academically

by Dr. Edward Thalheimer
Community//

How To Get Your Teen To Stop A Bad Habit Or Start A Better One

by Dr. Lauren Kerwin, Ph.D.
Community//

The Key to Successful Teenagers

by Marion

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.