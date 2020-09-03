How to Ensure Your Teens Succeed Academically

School can be hectic, exciting, and at times overwhelming for students. High school tends to be more challenging because of the unique stress and social pressures teens may face. Below are some essential tips you can use as a parent to ensure your child succeeds academically.

Learn About the School

Schools have different rules, schedules, and special activities. You can get this information on the school’s website to help you best advise your child on time management and engagement. Having the contact information of your child’s teacher(s) enables you to track your child’s progress and demonstrate to faculty members that you care.

It would help if you also understood the physical layout of the school. Visualizing what teens are talking about makes it easier for you to understand them. Knowing the location of offices, libraries, cafeterias, gymnasiums, auditoriums, and playgrounds goes a long way in aiding this. Making an effort to learn about the environment where your teen will be spending most of their time can help you more effectively guide them.

Stay Engaged

Maintain the hands-on approach you used when your child was younger. Sometimes, as children grow older, parents tend to be less involved in their children’s schoolwork, especially in high school. However, excessive withdrawal can be counterproductive. When parents are involved, teens are more likely to do well academically. Meet their teachers, attend parent and teacher conferences, and discuss your teen’s performance in class.

Staying engaged is vital because your teens may not always be honest about what is going on in school, especially if they aren’t doing well. Staying engaged will also help you monitor the social and behavioral habits of your child.

Encourage Your Teen to Get Help

Sometimes your child may have trouble grasping some concepts in their course work. Please encourage them to seek help from their classmates and even teachers. If you can afford it, get a tutor for your child. Alternatively, you can seek out college and high school students for tutoring at a minimal fee.

Encourage Reading

Teenagers often find it difficult to study. Many of them are more interested in social media and Netflix than in reading notes and books. Encourage your teens to read. Any material is okay as long as they find it engaging. Reading increases your child’s intelligence, gives them a more diverse worldview, and reduces the chances of cognitive decline later in life.

Succeeding in school is challenging for everyone. As a teen, your child might not value academic success. However, as an adult, they will thank you for the effort you put forth to help them succeed.