How To Enjoy Your Travels If You Are Afraid Of Water!

One of the beauties of being able to travel and sale the 7 seas is the intimacy of being able to move, a little differently. Seeing new, and unfamiliar, landscapes is what makes water, simply Divine. Its the beauty of being able to see the foreign and experience, the familiar, which makes the world of travel that much more exuberant. Hearing foreign sounds, seeing unique sights, tasting unfamiliar delights, and simply finding the wonder of sensory’s variation in venturing to distant lands. In most cases we tend to get excited. There are those wonderful surprises, where are able to experience our new persona and self, in a distant land.

Another fascinating thing regarding travel is how it enriches us to discover new, and wonderful things, about ourselves. Simultaneously, the world of travel has the tendency to awaken fears and phobias, we were not aware, existed. These fears may occur in secret, or they may have been conveyed to very few people. Regardless of how we deal with them, they still exist. Our travel experiences provide us with the opportunity to deal with those fear, or to allow them to fester within our very psyche. The former is much better, wouldn’t you think?

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

One of the major fears that many people have in their travel ventures is, water. There is just something about ocean’s depth, which terrifies people. The inability to see straight through water, invokes horror in our minds, as we cannot possibly imagine what dangerous creatures are swimming around, near, or towards us. Whether on a cruise ship, or flying high in the air, there is something about water, which forces to release control over our travel experiences. We are consistently having to attune ourselves to the beat and rhythm of water. That in itself, is a challenge on its own accord. For some strange reason, humanity wants to continue in this faux reality of feeling, invincible.

So, as we move forward in our travel journey, here are a few tips, which can assists us in overcoming our fear of water, and water’s uncertainty.

*Keep Your Eyes Away From Windows

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thedailymeal.com/travel/scary-reason-your-flight-attendant-tells-you-raise-your-window-shade%3famp; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

When it comes to having to traveling across the world, using the guise of water, make sure to protect your vision. If it bothers you so much when you are on an airplane to even look outside and see water, pull down the window cover.

*Draw Images Of Yourself In Water

One of the best ways of getting over your water phobia, is to envision that you are there. Draw yourself in water. Make your drawings creative. In fact, allow yourself to create images which shows how you are throwing your fears and worries, into the sea. Slowly and surely casting away all doubts, sadness, and sorrows, you have had in your fear of water. There is a meditative kind of element, which is synonymous with drawing one’s fears, as well. It is an element of artistic healing. A way of bridging one’s fmnightmares to the current reality. Sometimes what we fear is going to happen, is actually a picture into the fictional realm. So, let’s bring it into reality. That way it is able to stay within the confines of fiction. Only this time we are using reality to quiet our fears in the fictional world.

*Re-visit Any Lingering Childhood Traumas

Here is a great question: what is your reason for being afraid of water? Was it a memory from childhood? Did you almost drown during that special time with water? Furthermore, did you have an embarrassing swimming lesson experience, where you were forced in having to kick and swim in order to get back to the surface? Do you recall gasping for air and vowing to yourself that you never get back into the pool again? Its time to take a trip down memory lane, and be honest with yourself. After you have confronted this level of honest, make sure to sign up for a swimming lesson, afterwards.

*Talk To Water

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Yes! Its alright to have those moments of just you and the sea. The ocean. Or, the river. Whichever one that happens to surround you on your travel voyage. Speak to it. After all, there is a level of intimacy when you place yourself in front of any body of water. Its just you and life, itself. Face the water and give yourself permission to speak your fears to water. Be as open and honest as you could possibly be. If you decide you want to scream out, do so. If you decide you would like to make your conversation to water of a quieter touch, go for that, as well. Its up to you. Just make sure that you are at least, talking. When you converse with water, it is no longer a fearful and foreign entity. It becomes more familiar to you.

*Write Near Water

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Water is one of the most tranquil entities, which permits us to gain deeper insight into one’s creativity. There are certain beats and rhythms, which arises, when our ears hear the very sound of water. Overcoming our travel fears of water means that we are able to appreciate the positive traits of water. Whether you are on a cruise, or find yourself getting more comfortable with H20, during an international flight, make sure you brings words into the picture. Words are powerful. They have the ability to transform, traditional perceptions. They have the power to paint “the ugly” into a beautiful mystique. So, let the capture of words be your tool in slowly capturing your transformation. Writing water as dear, not as a fear.

*Walk Along the Beach

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

If your travel destination happens to have sandy beaches, give yourself permission to take a walk. Walk along the shore, where the waves touch your feet. Permit your feet to be soaked by the waves. It feels good. Even if you are not ready for that swimming lesson, at least become in tune with your sensory, and allow water to nourish your skin.

*Collect Seashells and Listen

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Listening to the sound of the sea, without going out to sea, if another comforting way of soothing your fears of water. Seashells are beautiful, and they remind us of all of the beautiful things which comes from large bodies of water. Its not simply the sharks and scary creatures, which live in oceans and seas. There are beautiful things residing in these dark depths of fluid mystery. So, appreciate them. Collect them when they arrive on the shore.

*Take An Inland Fishing Trip

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Let’s say you decide not to go out on a boat for the fishing activity. Fair enough. Wear a life jacket. Locate a pier and stay close to the land as possible. You don’t have to throw your fishing hook too far. Do not go passed your boundaries. Fish from an area that is comfortable for you. Find a suitable plastic, or folding chair. Sit back, relax, and simply fish.

While water is our guide, it can also be our nightmare. Nevertheless, there are ways, in which we can ensure she enjoyed-even if we have not overcome our phobias, yet. Meanwhile, we can enjoy large bodies of water from a distance. Initially, we should distance ourselves. That’s the time period, which gives us the ability to reflect upon our water phobias. Once that is taken care of, we can then initiate the journey of evolving from that fear. It always begins with that, first step. Its a strategy of bringing love and healing to ourselves. After all, that is one of the perks of travel. While water creates fears, it also creates reflection. In tackling those pains within our lives, we are moved to partake on one travel journey, that heals!