Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Enjoy the December Holidays Despite the Pandemic

This is a special time of year for almost everybody and we really need it now. We need to take in the spirit and joy of the season, despite how different this one is going to be. In that light, here are some suggestions for getting the most out of this holiday season while staying […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This is a special time of year for almost everybody and we really need it now. We need to take in the spirit and joy of the season, despite how different this one is going to be. In that light, here are some suggestions for getting the most out of this holiday season while staying safe and healthy.

1.     All the research is showing that even small gatherings are just not a good idea. It’s how most people get the virus, so let’s avoid that by cooperating with the guidance we have gotten from the CDC and keep our celebrations to household members only. Yes, this is a disappointment, but it may guarantee that you will have many other holidays to spend with your loved ones.

2.     Instead of going out for holiday meals, make something together at home. As always, when four hands and two hearts are making a meal, it is not just food for the body but food for the soul.

3.     Decorate early and leave everything up longer. As the song says, “We all need a little Christmas,” and these days, we need it more than ever. I’ll be in less of a rush to get back to normal, simply because nothing is normal at the moment. That knowledge makes it easier to extend the holidays a little longer and feel the joy as much as possible.

4.     Make your home as comfortable as you can. Look, you’re going to be there more than usual, so instead of buying a new fishing pole or a tennis bracelet, why not get something for your home and home life? In my household, appliances never used to count as gifts, that is, until my wife got a robot mop and vacuum. (I gave it to her as a side gift, and it turned out to be her favorite. She even named it!) So think about what will make you happier in your home and buy each other that.

5.     Take in the sights. When I was a kid, we used to drive to Candy Cane Lane, a neighborhood of several blocks that goes hog wild when it comes to holiday lights. Each street has a theme like Silver Bell Lane, Reindeer Lane, and so on, and it’s still happening. So, we will sit in the bumper-to-bumper traffic going two miles per hour, with our lights off, the heated seats on, and enjoy the sights and sounds. I have always loved it, and this will be another memorable evening for both of us.

6.     This season is about giving. Many of us are lucky to have everything we need, but many people do not—especially this year. It isn’t wise to expose ourselves to strangers during a pandemic, but there are other ways to help. Donating to a local homeless shelter is a good place to start, and it doesn’t have to be money or anything much. Your old shoes and socks could make a big difference in someone’s life who is going through the winter wearing cardboard on their feet. 

7.     Put politics away for the holiday. You can bring them out again when you pack up the decorations. I am not going to pay too much attention to the news, because it’s always upsetting, and I want as little negativity as possible. Even if something important is going on, you don’t have to listen to it around the clock. You may also want to consider turning off notifications on your phone for the day.

8.     Give the first responders in your life a little something. The mailperson and anyone who makes deliveries deserve some extra kindness these days, as do all of those who are helping us live our lives as close to normal as possible.

Learning how to enjoy the December holidays despite the pandemic will be a bit of a challenge, but perhaps you will create some new traditions as you enjoy some old ones. Have your computer ready for Zoom calls, and reach out to the people you love. Remember that this is a special time of year for almost everybody and we really need it now. Hopefully, we can all be together next year.

    Barton Goldsmith, Licensed Psychotherapist/Author at Tribune Media

    Dr. Barton Goldsmith been a nationally syndicated columnist for over twenty years. His columns been published in over 500 newspapers world-wide and he has written over 3,000 articles. He has been a working psychotherapist for over 30 years specializing in assisting First Responders and victims of trauma.

     

    Since 2002, his weekly newspaper column,which is syndicated by Tribune News Service, and has been featured in hundreds of publications including The Chicago Tribune, The Santa Barbara News-Press, The San Francisco Chronicle,and many others. He is also a top blogger for Psychology Todayand his Emotional Fitnessblog has had over 20 Million views.

     

    He has also authored several books including; Emotional Fitness for Couples – 10 Minutes a Day to a Better Relationshipwhich was published by New Harbinger on Valentine’s Day 2006, and the sequel, Emotional Fitness for Intimacy - Sweeten and Deepen Your Love in Just 10 Minutes a Dayreleased by New Harbinger in April '09.I also published Emotional Fitness at Work6 Strategic Steps to Success Using the Power of Emotion, the third in the Emotional Fitness book series, that book was released in September ’09 by Career Press, who also published 100 Ways to Boost Your Self-Confidence – Believe in Yourself and Others Will Tooin May of 2010. The Happy Couple, another New Harbinger publication was released on December 1st, 2013. His latest book, “100 Ways to Overcome Shyness”was recently published by Career Press.

     

    Dr. “G” continues to do media interviews and podcasts all over the world.

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Holiday-Season-Feel-Good-Checklist-Don&#039;t-just-survive-Thrive
    Community//

    Don’t Just Survive this Holiday Season…THRIVE!

    by Betsy Cook Speer
    Community//

    To Mothers: Coping with Loss and Anxiety During the Holidays

    by Judith Nowlin
    Well-Being//

    14 Ways to Stay Healthy and Happy in the New Year

    by Susan Blumenthal, MD, MPA

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.