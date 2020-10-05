Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Enjoy Meaningful Family Time During Quarantine

Human beings crave purposeful activity and belonging, but most of the planet has been locked up at home, afraid, frustrated, and desperate for normalcy. Limiting contact with the outside world may save lives, but it sure gets boring – and mentally taxing. Parents who used to only have intense time with the kids feel overwhelmed. It’s become a running gag: (“Please open schools!”), but it doesn’t need to be. Rather than lamenting an indefinite amount of quarantine-necessitated family-time purgatory, embrace it as an opportunity to build deeper family bonds.

Family time can mean transforming everyday domestic activities into bonding experiences.

See things like exercising, meditating, cleaning, and cooking as bonding and learning opportunities when possible.

Create a Healthier Space

Being cooped up inside for months gives everyone a new perspective on what belongs in the home. As a family, develop a home improvement plan. Start with decluttering. Rearrange spaces as a family. Allow everyone input and assign age-appropriate jobs to give everyone a shared sense of purpose and ownership over the project.

Create Tidy, Efficient Workspaces

Carve out neat workspaces and places of retreat. If possible, find a private space for each family member. If there’s not enough space for everyone to have their own retreat, assign a neutral space for family members to use for alone time.

Virtual Visits

Look for museums, zoos, and sanctuaries that have opened up virtual visits to recoup lost earnings. Zoos need money to keep their animals healthy. Support them by paying their reduced rates for exclusive online visits.

Reach far-away loved ones through video messenger apps!

Worship, Meditation, and Spirituality

Maintaining religious or spiritual practices gives families a touchstone in uncertain times. There are many resources for home-bound devotees on TV and online, and tons have popped up on YouTube and religious media outlets since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

Together or apart, meditate. Download an app, or look for free meditation resources on YouTube and other platforms. If possible, take a walk out in nature, too. That’s a great group or individual activity.

Lastly, keep going! Brainstorm for more ideas of what to do during quarantine, and be well.

This piece was originally published on GreggJaclin.org.

Gregg Jaclin, Founder at JRB Consulting, LLC

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently owns and operates JRB Consulting, LLC., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what led him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP where he worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. into 2017. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2017, Gregg left the firm to open his own consulting business: JRB Consulting, LLC. where he current works.

 

While not only dedicated to his work passions, Gregg’s other passion is his wonderful family. Gregg spends a lot of time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin. Throughout his years of being a dedicated father, Gregg Jaclin had supported his children in their school and even their sports. Going so far as to be a coach for many of their sports teams. Gregg is focused on making sure that while he is dedicated to his work that he maintains a quality work-life balance so that he can spend as much time with his wife and children as possible. When they get the chance, Gregg likes to take his family on numerous vacations to places like Canada, Israel, London, and even throughout the Caribbean. Vacationing has been said to have given Gregg’s family so many ways to connect with each other while also getting to experience and learn new things. 

When they’re not globetrotting Gregg Jaclin loves to spend time in the great outdoors, riding bikes, camping, and exploring. With his family's love for sports and competition, they love to enjoy a game of basketball, baseball, or tennis if time allows for it. Gregg’s daughter Rachel is said to be quite the daredevil with her love for roller coasters and other various intimidating adrenaline experiences. 

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

