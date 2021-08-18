How To Encourage Yourself To Try New Things: 3 Tips

Have you found yourself stuck in the same cycle and yearning to try something new?

Many people come across the feeling of being stagnant or jammed in the same old routines. You might feel this way because it’s been a while since you did something spontaneous or stepped out of your comfort zone. Perhaps you want to create a popular YouTube playlist or run a marathon. Whatever you have in mind, it’ll never get accomplished if you don’t put in the work.

But how can you encourage yourself to try new things if you’re brand new to the idea? It’s much easier said than done, so it’s important to have a game plan so you can be successful. Instead of relying on motivational speakers or inspirational podcasts, you can create a game plan to put yourself out there.

If you want to try new things, here are 3 tips to help you get started.

Start Small

If you want to jump out of a plane for the first time, that’s great. But if you’re someone who needs to work up to bigger activities, it’s best to start small and set goals first. Goals are a great way to ensure that you have a game plan for the process of trying new things so you can actually achieve them.

So, instead of skydiving as your first endeavor, you can start by riding a roller coaster instead. It’s not as scary or dangerous as skydiving but will give you the same adrenaline rush and prepare you for those nerve wracking feelings. From here, you can decide how your experience was and if taking the next step is something you want to do.

Make a list of the things you’d like to try. Start with the smaller tasks and work your way up. It’s easier to start small as this prepares you for the bigger activities and helps to build your confidence as you go.

Do Your Research

The more informed you are about something, the less anxious you’re likely to feel. Having knowledge about the activity you’re going to take on gives you peace of mind and encourages you to continue even when unknowns still exist.

Thanks to the internet, there’s a bottomless pit of information on any subject you could possibly imagine. Start with a Google search and see what you can find. Determine what you can expect when trying this new hobby or activity. You can also reach out to someone with experience and ask questions about the activity so you know as much about it as possible.

For example, you might be interested in rock climbing but are afraid of the potential dangers and risks involved. Rather than letting fear stop you from trying it out, you can read about the safety precautions you’ll take and hear about others’ experiences too. It helps to get a detailed account of someone else’s experience because you know it’s authentic and can help to put you at ease.

Get a Partner

If you struggle to try new things because you’d rather not do them alone, that’s understandable. Some things you might prefer to do with a friend or partner, and if you have one to join you, that’s great.

There’s nothing wrong with doing activities with others. However, it’s important not to use people as a crutch and never do things alone. A huge part of trying something new is experiencing it through your own lens and building independence from your experiences.

Asking a partner to join you can help you develop your confidence little by little so you eventually feel ready to try things on your own. To enhance your skills in any area, it’s crucial to be kind to yourself and use encouraging words to motivate yourself. Otherwise, you’re less likely to put yourself out there.

Over to You

If you want to try new things but need to talk yourself into it, these 3 tips should help you get started. It’s a game-changer to step out of your comfort zone and have new experiences as this adds to the fulfillment of your life. However, there’s nothing wrong with having a plan to get there. What steps will you take to try new things?