How To Encourage Employees To Volunteer

By

Volunteering is one of the ways to give back to society. It is a culture that business owners are encouraged to practice on a regular basis, particularly since it is highly beneficial. Volunteering helps improve morale among the employees within a company while giving them incentives to remain dedicated in the workplace. Companies that encourage their workers to volunteer help their employees in various ways. Firstly, such employees are generally motivated and are highly likely to remain dedicated to the company. In addition, workers who are motivated to give back to society are generally more satisfied with their workplace compared to those who have no opportunity to do so.

One of the best ways to encourage employees to give back through charity programs is by creating a special place for charity within your business. Creating charity programs where employees have an opportunity to go out to the field encourages them to adopt the practice as a corporate function. Besides, the charity program is also an opportunity to attract talented workers who greatly value the habit of giving back to society.

Another strategy to use in order to encourage workers to give back to the needy is forming partnerships with local organizations. Partnerships with existing charity programs, especially those formulated to focus on areas of interest, can help employees love the habit of giving back to the needy. The partnerships are also a great way of strengthening your company’s contribution to society and creating a strong reputation for itself.

Your company should always recognize employees who go out to the field and contribute to charity. Recognizing volunteers through rewards, gifts, coupons, or even certificates of participation can create a strong sense of pride and accomplishment in them. It also gives them strong incentives to keep on contributing to charity whenever they have an opportunity to do so.

Lastly, your employees need to get a sense of directionality whenever they contribute to charity. To do this, you need to create and keep statistics relevant to your organization’s participation in charity. For instance, you should maintain a record of all the contributions that your organization has made and the number of people that have been reached so far. Recording the amount of money that your company has contributed to charity may also be beneficial as you may even receive tax relief for the same.                             

    matt dixon headshot

    Matt Dixon, Managing Partner at TruNorth Advisors

    Matt Dixon is well-known around the country for his holistic, tax-free retirement income structure. Matt is a Registered Financial Consultant who graduated from Utah State University and is currently living in Greenville, SC. He is committed to providing his clients with the best retirement opportunities possible. He has more than eight years of experience in the financial services sector and three years' experience as a public educator. Matt is also proud to be ethics approved and a member of the IARFC after earning his RFC designation in 2017. Matt and his team at TruNorth Advisors strive to provide total satisfaction to any person they come into contact with.

