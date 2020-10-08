Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Encourage Corporate Philanthropy

Corporate philanthropy is a corporation act of promoting community welfare through donations of time or funds. From the latest statistics, corporate philanthropy has declined by 50%. Both critics and investors’ high expectation puts the executives in a difficult situation to justify the charitable benefits and maximize the investors’ short-term profits. The critics’ expectation of companies to deliver […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Corporate philanthropy is a corporation act of promoting community welfare through donations of time or funds. From the latest statistics, corporate philanthropy has declined by 50%. Both critics and investors’ high expectation puts the executives in a difficult situation to justify the charitable benefits and maximize the investors’ short-term profits.

The critics’ expectation of companies to deliver high corporate social responsibility and investors’ needs for short-term profitability has led companies to use strategic philanthropic to balance the two. Philanthropy is used to promote the company’s image and brand through sponsorships, used as advertising and public relations. Although philanthropy represents a small portion of corporate charitable expenditure, the corporate spending on marketing skipped from 125 million dollars in 1990 to 828 million dollars in 2002. In 2001 the Arts sponsorship had and additional growth of 589 million dollars. The campaign’s intentions are meant to increase the company’s visibility in society and improve workers’ morale to create a positive impact.

Organizations need to have a well-thought-out social objective to generate goodwill from customers, employees, and the community. Most corporate philanthropy programs are unfocused and diffused, making it challenging to profit the organization as expected.

Organizations need to understand they cannot function in isolation. To have a competitive advantage over others in the same industry, they need to impact the location they are operating. The social improvement of an area dictates the economic benefits of a corporate. For example, a corporate can focus on educational needs and training to get network administrators. This way, a company will use the labor in the location, capital, and natural resources available to produce high-quality goods and services.

Both community and society benefit from corporate environmental sustainability because pollution reduction improves consumers’ value and use of productive resources. This boosts the economic and social conditions for companies to thrive in their operation. Not every corporate expense brings forth social benefits. Corporate will only prosper where the expenditure produces both economic and social gains when shareholders’ interests and corporate philanthropy meet. Corporates should also understand the importance of collaboration with local supplies for superior productivity. Seamless approval of products and projects and navigation of complex local regulations is also affecting competition to a large extent.

Jimmy Lustig, James Lustig is the founder and CEO at United Capital Management.

Jimmy Lustig is a non-practicing CPA and currently works managing his family’s private equity investment portfolio. A seasoned business leader, he has executive experience at a number of companies. He has shown he has the necessary entrepreneurial spirit to drive new ideas to success, all while working in the established framework of highly regulated industries.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

by Nadya Rousseau
Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.