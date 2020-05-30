Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Encourage a Love of Learning in Your Children | Gregg Jaclin

How to Encourage a Love of Learning in Your Children | Gregg Jaclin

There is no need to instill a love of learning in a child. Children come into the world naturally curious. They already have a desire to learn. The first moments and years of a child’s life are spent exploring curiosities and finding discoveries. You must nurture your child’s natural love of learning. This nurturing should continue through the years to come. It is easier to do this than it might seem. Let’s discuss some effective ways to foster your child’s love of learning.

Learning Through Participation

When you were a child, you learned by doing. You learned to walk and ride a bike not by being told, but by actual hands-on experience. This is the best way for children to learn. Encouragement is required along the way, but in time, the child grasps whatever is needed to improve. Children instinctively use learning methods that they have found to work best for them.

Mixed Age Groups

Children prefer the praise and admiration of their friends. When young children interact with different age groups, they can learn a new skill from the older children, and older children can learn patience by teaching younger children. Whether through play or planned activity, both benefit by gaining skills to be successful in the situation.

Providing a Safe Environment

Physical safety is important, however, some situations cause children to feel unsafe or uneasy. If they think that they have angered or disappointed the person who is in charge, they may feel afraid or have lowered self-esteem. A person who is in charge of a child’s learning should never laugh at their mistakes, consistently tell them they are wrong, and should never cause them to feel emotionally attacked. These types of experiences cause children to be intimidated in other learning environments.

Children’s most often asked questions are “how?” and “why?” The next time you hear these questions, provide your child with a brief answer, not a lecture. If you do not know the answer, admit that. Not all adults are comfortable admitting that they don’t know something, but it is important. Children need to hear those words sometimes, but be sure to follow up by letting them know that you’ll find out together. This will empower your child to look for answers to sate their own curiosity.

Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

In addition to his professional work, Gregg is a passionate father and husband. He spends as much time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin, as he can; he has even coached a variety of their sports teams. Family is incredibly important to Gregg Jaclin, and he ensures that he is able to devote much of his time to his wife and their children. Even though his work tends to keep him busy, Gregg Jaclin always makes time for his family. He is proud of his children for their varied accomplishments and strives to support them in all that they do. Being an active member in their lives is one of Gregg’s aspirations as a father.

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. Visit his website for more information.

