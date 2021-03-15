Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Enable Transparent Time Tracking for your Employees

Transparent Time Tracking for your Employees

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As a project manager, are you still chasing your team for project time tracking?

Every employer knows that time tracking is very important for productivity. But it always depends on the employees to make it transparent.

What isn’t tracked can’t be measured or improved!

As per the report of statistica, an untracked working environment could cost $7 million in a day in the USA.

And why do they not want to time-track? They say..

  • it will be time-consuming
  • gathered information are not useful
  • they think management is spying
  • their poor performance will be highlighted
  • their work cannot be sufficiently measured
  • and many more excuses

Painful isn’t it?

Still, we can motivate the employees to track time and can enable its benefits for personal and professional growth.

Let’s start with;

What is time tracking?

Simply put, time tracking is a mechanism that project managers and employers use to track the work of their team members for multiple purposes. Like billing, payroll, operations, etc.

Read the full article at Orangescrum blog

Main source:

How to Enable Transparent Time Tracking for your Employees
    Project Management Software

    Jay dee, Project Management Blog at Orangescrum

    A complete online task manager & collaboration tool with robust time & resource tracking. It brings your teams, ideas, execution, timelines, discussions & project information together. Unleash the full potential of your team.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Employees Tracking
    Community//

    Tracking Your Employees During Work From Home

    by Puneet Sharma
    Community//

    COVID-19 World: The Key to Successful Management of Remote Employees

    by Anastasia Stefanuk
    Community//

    Productivity and time management tools

    by suzannasargsyan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.