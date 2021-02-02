How to embrace change when you don’t want to? Change is the thing that we all love to hate and we hate to love. People learn to hate it, what are we talking about? Let me make this very clear for everyone, what do people want? What do you want to write down? What do you want in life right now? Do you want to keep on embracing failure and resist opportunities?

Based on my conversations with thousands of entrepreneurs, small business owners, coaches, health professionals, network marketing professionals, and internet marketers over the last two decades. People want to make more money, someone wants to get to 30,000 a month in business. You want to make 30k a month, here’s the 30k income secrets:

1. We Want More Money and Time to Embrace Change

We want more time to enjoy the good things in life, that’s what we all want. I’ve identified that as what I call the free lifestyle, the freedom lifestyle has four elements.

have more time to enjoy the good things in life

have more energy so that you can actually enjoy

you want better relationships

we want more money

The point is that’s what we all want, we all want those things that represent a change from the things that we are right now. The success that would let us live easier and experience career growth that create opportunity and inevitable possibilities in life.

If I want more money then that means I want to change, if we want more time we want change, what is the only thing that people can actually want? The only thing we can want is change, seeking reality to accomplish life’s crisis.

What are your fears?

Let’s talk about some common fears, fear might be running out of money. Changing to a negative mind, potential experiences, constant goals and other natural loss is one of the fears of some people. A lot of people as they’re getting older, nearing retirement age and they’re afraid of running out of money and outliving money.

That’s a big fear of older people, as we’re getting into our 50s and 60s and towards retirement age, afraid of actually outliving money, another fear like getting sick and running out of money. These types of things we fear, those are the common fears that we notice in living our personal life.

What do all those represent? all those things that we fear represent change. Isn’t it ironic that the only thing that people can want is change and yet the only thing we can fear is also change. The transition moment is moving deeper in response to the comfortable culture to growing discomfort level in uncertainty of life.

That’s the point, isn’t it ironic when I’m doing my training when I’m working with my clients one-on-one or with my group coaching classes like 30k Income secrets or Inner Circle by Noah. People say they want all those things that we talked about.

Who wants change? Everybody raises their hand even when I’m doing virtual training, private workshops or even virtual trains for a thousand or five thousand or ten thousand people. Talking to companies and organizations associations, I always say how many people want change.

People want change but we don’t want to change, it doesn’t work that way on planet earth. On planet earth we have to change, we’ve all heard the expression the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and expecting different results. We know that if we want more time, more energy, better relationships, and more money we have to do something different because if not, then you’d already be doing it right.

The question becomes how do we embrace change when people never want to change? there’s not one of us that says, I can’t wait to make these changes in my life, I can’t wait to change.

What we should say is I can’t wait for things to be better. Remember to take steps to reach the chance, let the impact progress in your current resources to have positive outcomes.

What do we do?

Identify what you want

what is it you want?

where are you going?

What is it you want? I call that your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. you’re going in your car do you get in your car and drive around in circles and come home. That would be kind of dumb wouldn’t it?

Nobody would do that, you need to know where you’re going even if it’s just down the street, to the grocery store to pick up some milk and eggs. Keep a mindful connection to the path you want to achieve, the key is to keep on learning in the process of accepting and facing your fear.

2. Why Do You Want Those Changes

You don’t drive to the grocery store, go in and walk around for a while, get back in your car and come home. That wouldn’t make any sense either, got to the grocery store but didn’t have any reason to go so I just walked around for a while, looked at stuff and then came home and that would be kind of dumb.

Isn’t that scary? having no ideas, no list of goals, no stories to tell, no character to handle, and no credit for improvement. Guide yourself from adversity to acknowledge the resilience and integrity you have.

3. You’ve Got To Identify What is the Gap

What is the gap? There are three kinds of gaps that are holding you back from reaching your goal.

A. Knowledge Gap – “Know where I want to go, I know why I want to get there but I don’t know what to do to get there.”

When I started my company successclinic.com, my college dorm room in 1997 in the middle of a recession. I had 800 and a book on HTML and I said, I also had a mission. What is your mission to do what you’re doing, the point is why do you want that?

What is it? and then what’s in the way? I knew that I had a mission to teach the world about Power Habits® to teach the world about how to get rid of their head trash. This mission happened over 20 years ago to teach people to get rid of their head trash, how to stop driving the road of life with one foot on the break.

What do I do? I knew I didn’t know what to do. I spent the first 10 years of my business from 1997 to 2007 not knowing what to do, I never broke six figures because I didn’t have a plan. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to do it and worst I had no support. Those are the three elements of making the changes.

You got to know what to do.

You have to plan.

You have to know how to do it.

You have to have the right tools.

B. Skills Gap – “I don’t know how to do it and don’t have the tools to do it”

That’s the nature of people, we start to stay unknown and accept failure. The practices we’ve known our whole life became a formula to reject being discovered. People are shifting from pain, loss, and negative lives instead of simply seeking positive teaching and support.

C. Belief Gap – “I don’t think I can do it”

That’s what 98% of people out there are saying. Why even bother if you believe that you can’t do it? What do you think is gonna happen? You got to know what to do, find somebody who knows how to do it, find someone who’s done it, find someone who’s done it and help millions of people do it too. There are times that you need to seek help to start your goal to accomplish the job right.

I’ve helped millions of people through my books, Get Rid of Your Head Trash About Money.

The belief gap is the one that you have to overcome, you can’t just sit there and believe, you have to take action. Let that river of control bring color to the events in your life inclusive the downside of life, step on the changed social sense to make your story, tips, and outcome may change life.

Let me give you a bonus tip:

Embrace the suckiness because it’s going to suck, you have to go through the sucky part before you get good. What average business people do, what average entrepreneurs do is they wait till they’re good.

Believe in yourself and then it’ll magically happen, on this planet earth we have to do this annoying thing called work and we have to do this annoying thing called being sucky at something before you ever get good at it.

Embrace the suck and embrace the fear, embrace the fact that you’re gonna hate it and it’s gonna suck and you’re gonna look stupid. I could say every one of my coaching, whether they’re in my 30k Income Secrets or whether in my Inner Circle, this is something we have to embrace the change and nobody likes it.

Feel the change as a person and sooner, you’ll start to care for the community and the language of love.