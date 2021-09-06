How to Embrace and Enhance Your Growth Attitude

Re-framing your mindset to one of growth can be a powerful force for change that we can all control.

People with a growth mindset believe that their most basic abilities can be developed through hard work and dedication — that intelligence and talent are just the beginning. This perspective fosters a desire to learn as well as the perseverance required for great success. According to research, adopting a growth mindset, or simply focusing on how we think about our abilities, is one way to achieve greater success in all aspects of life.

Develop an attitude of gratitude.

Recognizing what you are grateful for may have a significant impact on your entire perspective. This exercise might make you feel better by altering your thinking from pessimistic to positive. When you concentrate on what you have, you will be less concerned about what you lack. In business, this translates to honing your leadership abilities.

Make the decision to be successful.

Accountants are taught to look for flaws in everything. Most CPAs have formed skepticism about the success of development attempts as a result of this established sense. A quick fix for doubt: become an active participant in your own viewpoint.

Making the decision to go in the direction of progress is the first step in embracing the journey ahead.

Look for opportunities rather than issues.

You will come into a stumbling barrier at some time. In the face of hardship, your mentality will determine whether you develop or stagnate. Your attitude will shift when you begin to view barriers as challenges rather than issues. Instead of seeing a problem that must be solved, you will see a challenge that can be overcome. Practice development vernacular in tandem with a growth mentality – if your words don’t suit your mentality, you’ll set yourself up for failure.

Take it all in stride.

Trying new ideas and making errors are all part of the process of marketing and company development success. Because it is foreign ground, many CPAs are afraid of marketing and business growth. You’ll give yourself license to look forward to new experiences and a relief when you periodically fail or stumble if you see business development as a journey.

Rejoice in your victories.

CPAs that are successful acknowledge and appreciate their accomplishments. Celebrate that baby step if you followed up with a prospect after a networking event. Enjoy your accomplishment if you’ve just closed your first large transaction! When we compare ourselves to those who are further along in their careers or when we suffer a few setbacks, we might lose sight of our own development. Growthsilo recommends sharing your victories across social media to be helpful when people see it and help you celebrate it. Allowing yourself to experience satisfaction and achievement over your accomplishments is crucial to keeping your tank filled. The key to progressing is to have a development mentality and a thankful attitude in mind while you take your next steps.