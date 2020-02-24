Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Eliminate Fear As An Entrepreneur

Fear is common with the unknown. For entrepreneurs, they understand the risk of making a decision that has even a hint of uncertainty. Mike Matei has dealt with fear as an entrepreneur, and gives some tips of eliminating fear as an entrepreneur

By

Being an entrepreneur is exciting, but it can also be an uphill battle, especially when you’re running the show. When new entrepreneurs are just starting out, they often fear that they’re not going to make it in the business world.

While it’s a familiar feeling among entrepreneurs, some may not know how to overcome it. Here are ways to eliminate fear.

Recognize The Fear
Before you eliminate fear, entrepreneurs need to determine what exactly is causing it. Take the time to sit down and think about what is causing these feelings. Is it the fear of a product failing, or is it the fear of not being able to keep up with other entrepreneurs? Understanding what the fear is the first step to overcoming it.

Embrace Failure
After coming to terms with each fear, the next step is to accept it—for example, one of the most common fears that entrepreneurs have is failure. Many entrepreneurs are afraid they won’t be as successful as others. This is a fear that’s shared by entrepreneurs who have years of experience.

They’re afraid that a product of theirs won’t appeal to the masses and will lose profit. However, failure can sometimes be more beneficial than success. When something goes wrong, these so-called failures can help new and even experienced entrepreneurs to see where they went wrong and how they can improve. It also allows for professional and personal growth.

Allow Fear to Guide You
A common belief among entrepreneurs is that fear is a deterrent. However, fear can be quite beneficial. Turn fear into a guide of sorts. If an entrepreneur starts to fear, it means they’re going down the right path.

Another way of looking at it is that fear can be seen as a sign of growth. Doing something outside the norm can be intimidating, but it’s how businesses grow and thrive.

As an entrepreneur, it’s natural to be afraid. But letting fear take over can severely limit growth. Following these tips can help give entrepreneurs the confidence they need to prosper in the world of business. Remember that building a successful business takes time, patience, and dedication.

Mike Matei, Video Producer at Cinemassacre

For Mike Matei, it started back in 2006. Back when he was just a kid starting a Youtube channel (then named JamesNintendoNerd now turned Cinnemassacre) he didn't know how far the road would take him.

Now, with years of work as an actor, producer, and designer for projects like The Angry Video Game Nerd, James & Mike Mondays, Mike’s Game Glitches, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Intro Animated with Mario Paint, he has proven himself as a talented but humble digital entrepreneur with no chance of slowing down anytime soon.

In addition, Mike has recently ventured into the world of live streaming. He is a Twitch partner where he livestreams video game reviews, gameplay, and interacts in real time with his fans.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Go From Fearful to Fearless in Business and In Life

by Tiffany S. Williams
Community//

5 Simple Strategies to Overcome Your Fear of Failure

by Kim Perell
Community//

Here’s Why All Aspiring Entrepreneurs Need to Completely Get Rid of Their Fears

by Tobi Oluwatoyin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.