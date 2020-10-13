Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Effectively Manage Your Time

One of the most common problems people of all walks of life face is managing their time. It’s very easy to let the hours get away from you as you go about your daily activities. However, making a conscious effort to be more aware of the time and using the following time management skills can help you fit more into your day.

Build a Better Routine

A basic tenet of time management is to create a schedule that works well for you. To begin, create hour-long blocks of time for each 24-hour period. A task, or a series of tasks, should be assigned to each block. This may take some adjusting as you begin following your new schedule, but you can eventually perfect it to fit your lifestyle.

Eliminate Distractions

Social media is a big drain on time and it doesn’t provide any benefits in exchange. If you have the habit of scrolling through your timeline on Facebook, Twitter, or another site, look for ways to keep yourself productive. Consider turning your push notifications off during work hours, or devote your breaks to responding to those notifications. Other distractions to consider eliminating include listening to the radio, socializing with co-workers, and talking on the phone.

Set Small Goals

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when you’re continuously working towards a large goal. That can sometimes seem unattainable and, as a result of feeling frustrated, you can find yourself getting distracted more easily. Avoid this situation by setting smaller daily goals for yourself. As you attain each goal, you can move onto the next one. Don’t forget to reward yourself for each victory.

Tackle Stressful Tasks First

If there are daily tasks that you dread doing, putting them off until the end of the day can interfere with your productivity. In fact, research has found that people are more productive in the morning. By tackling a stressful task first, you’ll get it done faster and you won’t be worrying about it for the rest of the day. You’ll find that eliminating that stress early will help you feel more energized, and you’ll work more efficiently.

As you implement these practices and develop a more efficient routine, you’ll find that you can do more each day. While it may take some practice, you can use these tips to improve your day to day life.

Jeffrey Auerbach, Director of Strategic Marketing at Hearst Autos

Jeffrey Auerbach is a director-level marketing professional who has a level of power and experience that few can match. His experience is something that took decades to develop, and he hopes that he can share some of that experience here. His work has included such high-profile names as Welch's, ABC Family, DoorDash, and more. He is proud of the workd he has had the opportunity to perform. But he recognizes that in many ways, we only have the opportunities that we make for ourselves. Take a look and see how you can take ahold of your career like Jeff has.

