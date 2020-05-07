How to eat healthy during COVID 19 lockdown

With the outspread of the Coronavirus pandemic, one must take care of oneself and loved ones. For this various precautionary measure has been adopted by everyone over time, but with that, it is essential to take care of our eating habits also.

It is of utmost necessary to have a healthy diet as it could help us to boost immunity. One should be mindful now that how to make our eating habits healthy so that even if one is contaminated, then also our immunity can fight with the virus. If few food items inculcated in diet, then it could lead to for better immunity –

Protein from the Plant

It is essential to have protein into one’s diet for this one can get it quickly during the lockdown from plant-based sources. One of the best sources of protein from plants is legumes like white peas, kidney beans, moong, masoor, chickpeas, and many others. These can be cooked in several ways as per the taste like that of soups, in stuffing’s, salads, etc.

Put More Fruits

Fruits are best to detoxify your body as well as a rich source of minerals and vitamins. It is best to take the nuts at this time, which are rich in Vitamin C, such as oranges, apples, and a few others. During snack time, instead of getting junk food, it is best to eat the bowlful of different fruits. It will fill the stomach, Zotezo suggests it also boosts your immunity.

Inculcate whole grains into the diet – Mostly, we do not go for whole grains into our diet, but it is best to have whole grains instead of junk food or refined form of grains. It best to have whole grains such as brown rice, whole wheat flour, millets, quinoa, buckwheat, and many others. These are very nutritious, having Vitamins, phosphorus, dietary fiber, magnesium, iron, and other nutrients in the high source. The majority of our body requirement for nutrition gets fulfilled through this only.

Seeds

Many seeds are a good source of nutrients that you do not in our daily diets, such as omega 3, antioxidants, and fiber. If you include these seeds in food, then it caters to the need of these nutrients in a body. Some of the seeds are sunflower, flaxseeds, melon, and chia, which are easily available in the market.

These could be consumed in different forms, such as on parathas, different dishes for garnishing, salads, toasts, smoothies, etc. The taste of these seeds is good, and it is best to consume these seeds for boosting immunity.

Dry fruits

All the health advisors or doctors always advise having a certain quantity of dry fruits into the diet daily. Different dry fruits like cashews, almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, etc., provide different vital nutrients to our body like Vitamin E, fiber, and Omega 3. This is considered to be the healthiest snack. The taste of it is so good that when it gets into any preparation, then it increases the taste of it. So, it could be taken alone or with anything like salads.

Healthy yogurt

All the things which one is eating will go to the stomach. Therefore it is essential to keep the stomach fresh and healthy. Some bacteria are required to make you healthy and fit. This one could get it from yogurt only, and it is one of the best sources of calcium.

It could be taken in different forms, which make it taste different every time like adding sugar or fruits into it gives a different taste. But both will taste good after adding into it.

It all depends on an individual, how one saves oneself from this pandemic. A person needs to take specific measures to keep oneself and loved ones safe from disease. But it is unknown where this virus could attack us. For this, we need to work on our immunity so that even if they contaminate us, then our body could resist the infection and could fight with it.

So, it becomes utmost necessary for one to have the best of a nutritious diet, which boosts our immunity, and in case one gets contaminated so can get out of it.