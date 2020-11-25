How To Drastically Improve Your Zoom Meetings: 4 Tips

Nowadays, Zoom meetings are the norm. Businesses around the world use Zoom to ensure that operations run smoothly and everyone stays on track and meets their goals. For many professionals, Zoom is the primary way they communicate to accomplish their to-do lists and build strong teams.

But sometimes, meetings don’t go as planned. Without proper preparation, you can waste valuable time, resources, and productivity. It’s crucial to know how to successfully run a virtual meeting so you can make the most of it.

If you want to improve your Zoom meetings, here are 4 tips to help you get started.

Choose a Designated Leader

Whether it’s you or someone else, having someone designated to leading meetings can eliminate chaos and confusion. Meetings can lag or take longer than they need to if you don’t have anyone specifically running them. And the more people there are, the easier it is to get lost in the process.

Going forward, make sure you have a designated leader to run the company meetings. They’ll be in charge of moving the conversation forward, asking questions, receiving answers, and making sure everyone completes their tasks.

Record Meetings

Meetings are a valuable exchange of information which is why recording them is super helpful. Luckily, Zoom supports this feature so you can record your meetings and access them later.

Recording meetings is useful for several reasons. You can focus on the present moment and stop worrying about taking efficient notes. It’s easier to concentrate on others’ commentary and body language when you know you can revisit the conversation later.

Regularly recording key meetings also helps you improve future ones. You can avoid previous mistakes and makes the necessary changes to run successful meetings.

Take Advantage of Screen Sharing

Sometimes, using your words to explain a process or concept isn’t enough. Some people are visual learners who need to see what they’re learning to fully understand it. According to a 2019 study, a whopping 65% of people are visual learners.

Before, you could only demonstrate through video chat. But Zoom’s screen sharing feature makes it possible to show users your screen so they can follow along with what you’re doing.

Whether it’s a quick 5 minute video call or a detailed presentation, screen sharing can take your business to the next level. It makes it easier to communicate with visuals instead of trying to explain using only words.

Enhance Your Space

When you run a meeting, it’s important that others can see you clearly. It creates a more comfortable space when everyone is actively engaged and ready to exchange information. You don’t want to be the one person in the meeting who’s fuzzy or has a blank screen.

Make sure that you take your meetings in a well-lit room with plenty of natural lighting. It’s best to use a background that’s simple and not too distracting. You want to be the center of attention when you speak so it’s easier for others to focus on your message.

If you want, you can add personal touches to your background like photos, plants, or art. Books and instruments make interesting conversation pieces, and you can add shelving to organize the space.

Over to You

By taking a few simple steps, you can drastically improve how you run your business meetings. They don’t have to be chaotic, boring, or a waste of time. With these tips, you’ll be able to run business more smoothly and create stronger relationships with your team. How will you improve your virtual meetings?