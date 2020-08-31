“How to do more.” With Beau Henderson & Sarah Lloyd

Your boundaries are something other people will happily ignore — so it’s up to the individual to manage when and how to respond on your terms.

As a part of my series about “How to Slow Down To Do More” I had the pleasure to interview Sarah Lloyd.

Sarah Lloyd, owner of IndigoSoulPR, is an intuitive public relations consultant dedicated to celebrating clients’ success, image and reputation. With over 20 years of corporate and agency experience under her belt, she is both resourceful and adaptable, possessing a natural and intuitive ability to understand what clients are wanting from their PR, and what the press require. She is a Reiki master and angelic healer weaving her spiritual practices into her publicity work. She works with an array of authors, entrepreneurs and small businesses coaching and working on a 121 basis to help them build awareness of their brands and products.

Her book ‘Connecting the Dots’, published by The UnBound Press, talks about how we can be more conscious in our communications and is available for purchase on Amazon.

You can also catch Sarah, at 9am every Monday on Wellbeing Radio — where she hosts the Connecting the Dots show. A show that acknowledges that everything is connected. Exploring storytelling with soul, peppered with practical and magical insights into sharing your story, on your terms.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

Mycareer in PR and communications has spanned 23 years. I started out working in the corporate communications dept of a large defence company, and after a few years of cutting my teeth I moved to an international PR agency where I learn a lot of my trade — selling in stories to the media, understanding what a good story was and promoting many startups through the dot.com boom.

Fast forward a few more years, and I moved back into corporate roles holding down European and Global roles at international technology companies, running a team and a roster of PR agencies.

It was when I was heavily pregnant with my second child, I completed probably the biggest global launch of my career, which later won a PRCA award. After my daughter was born, I suffered with PND, and as a result realised that I couldn’t sustain the career I had forged. The late-night calls, the socializing, being always on for clients and colleagues — it became impossible to juggle that and two children under the age of 3.

Luckily my realization came at the same time as my spiritual awakening, whilst my mental health was deteriorating, I went to see an energy healer on recommendation. She not only helped to clear some of the sadness I was experiencing but also encouraged me to start working with energy. So, I trained to become a Reiki Master and intuitive.

Then a new boss arrived, and the company went into streamline mode as it prepared to be acquired. I was offered a choice, to continue in a global role doing something I didn’t have expertise in, or take voluntary redundancy.

I didn’t hesitate, I took redundancy, and started my own PR agency picking up freelance contracts, on my own terms.

It’s taken a few years, but my three prerequisites when it comes to working with clients now, include:

1. Liking the client, they in turn understand my experience and we have a connection.

2. Feeling passionate about their offering or service.

3. Whether I can realistically support them from a time perspective.

Once I put these boundaries in place, I have found working life to be less stressful, less pushy and more balanced.

According to a 2006 Pew Research Report report, 26% of women and 21% of men feel that they are “always rushed”. Has it always been this way? Can you give a few reasons regarding what you think causes this prevalent feeling of being rushed?

I can agree with that statistic, but I do think this is of our own making. My role as a PR was one of service, you would either be supporting or providing a service, often that was dictated to by the media, and also the client / or team. Deadline driven. Everything was classified urgent, so you felt like you were constantly firefighting to no end.

It was also very much a fire and forget culture. Something would launch, and then you would be on to the next thing, there was no break, no time to breathe, no time to celebrate achievement.

I also believe the introduction of technology and social media has contributed to this ‘always on’ feeling we are now experiencing. Technology is fantastic for keeping in touch with the outside world, but we never know when to switch off. There is always one more email to reply to, one more comment to post, a quick 5-minute call.

We, as a society, are also not great at maintaining our boundaries. Especially during this lockdown situation, as many of us where at home, not appearing to do much, there was an assumption that others where in the same situation.

I guess one of the biggest lessons I had to learn when I worked for a US company, was to not jump on every communication that was sent. Often you’d get an email through at 5.30pm uk time, asking for you to action something. The lesson here was to wait until the next working day, because when I did ‘quickly reply’ thinking it would shut the discussion down, often I would find myself still having an email discussion way into the early hours of the morning. When this happened another time, I left responding until my morning, and the discussion had gone round in a circle overnight, leaving me with a clear action to take.

Your boundaries are something other people will happily ignore — so it’s up to the individual to manage when and how to respond on your terms.

Based on your experience or research can you explain why being rushed can harm our productivity, health, and happiness?

My boundaries in my corporate roles where non-existent. Being rushed and being in a rush were the norm. I was eager to please, eager to work hard, and of course that is never discouraged. I would take on more and more work to prove I could do it — in the hope I’d get recognition or promotion. Often, you’d have team members who would happily sit back and let you take on everything (who now I see had better boundaries), and I was the one who ended up with high functioning anxiety.

I would also argue that often due to the number of people involved in projects, extra work was created, more often than not that involved over engineering a situation, many meetings, many brainstorms and limited action.

Of course, being rushed in general can affect your nervous system — you move to a constant state of ‘flight’ — it’s like your whole body is alight — and no one person can sustain being in ‘flight mode’ for a long period of time. This is where we experience burn-out. No let up or downtime. When I did take time out, I would spend a lot of time ill or sleeping.

On the flip side, can you give examples of how we can do more, and how our lives would improve if we could slow down?

I have found since I have made significant changes to my working situation, I am able to service my clients from a more considered place. Giving myself time to actually do nothing, sit with the creative process, meditate on priorities for the day, I actually do more in less time.

Every day, I try to practice yoga and meditate for at least 30 minutes. This helps to reset myself mentally and physically. I can tune into the top three things I need to achieve that day.

I also if my mind is particularly busy or I am on the edge of overwhelm, I’ll make sure I take time to rest, and journal those thoughts.

Again, taking an hour out to do that, means I can be more productive with the other 4 hours I have to accomplish my work.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed. Can you share with our readers 6 strategies that you use to “slow down to do more”? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Don’t respond to requests immediately.

That could be your child asking for the blue plate over the red one. Husband can’t find his shirt. Or client needing that report right now.

It you find it really hard not too, count to 20 in your head, before replying — and if you need to respond with a ‘holding statement’ let them know when you will respond properly. One example could be — I know you would like the blue plate, but can you just give me a moment while I finish this task, then I will sort it for you.

Or if its work related — acknowledge you have got the message, and you will respond properly by a set time. This prevents further chasing and you have essentially given yourself time to consider the response.

Same goes for WhatsApp communication, something else that can set the nervous system on edge — when your group gets chatting. One way to avoid being always on there, is turn off notifications, and train yourself to check 2/3 times a day. Then again you are in control of what and when you interact with.

Set Boundaries on your time

One thing that has worked for me is to try and balance my time in three ways. One third of time is spent with family — kids, partner. That time is normally focused on them and their needs. One third of my time is spent on my business and clients. I try to ensure that my work is done whilst the kids are at school — which frees up the afternoon when they get home so I can focus on them. Then finally, possibly the most important third is time for me. This is has been a struggle during lockdown, but I try to set some time aside for myself, my personal development, my wellbeing, time doing what I love. This is mediation, yoga, talking to friends and my gardening time.

Daily Practice

Start a daily practice — whether that’s journaling, meditating, time in nature. Stepping away from everything for 10 minutes to start with each day, really does clear your mind and help you to prioritize what needs to be done.

To Do list

Create a list of things you need to achieve can help you to gain a sense of achievement, and keep you focused. The important thing here is to make that list short. So list the top 3 things that need to happen that day, this becomes less overwhelming, progress is consistent and you are always moving forwards.

Step away from the Electronic Devices.

Our phones are the cause of a lot of anxiety. Whether its work emails landing just as we are logging off for the day, social media screaming at us to get involved, or WhatsApp groups chatting way into the night.

It really is ok to put the phone down.

First, I turned off all notifications, so I have to physically go into apps to check things.

Secondly as I have to use social media for my job, I have set times I check it Facebook and Instagram. First thing (or after my daily practice) and again around lunchtime — so this is in ‘work’ time. Then I will check in from a personal perspective for maybe 15 mins after the kids have gone to bed. I have the do not disturb mode in play between 3 and 7pm so I can be more present with the children. I also try to leave my phone downstairs so I can’t reach for it before bed!

Mix it up and take time out to BE

One thing I have been able to do since working for myself is mix up my days abit. Instead of sitting at a desk for 5 hours straight, trying to take myself somewhere that helps me think — lockdown was spent in the hammock at the bottom of the garden with my laptop. Going for a walk whilst talking to clients is another good alternative. I also enjoyed going for coffees with friends. Changing the scenery or giving yourself time to create and think is one way to breathe life into your work.

How do you define “mindfulness”? Can you give an example or story?

Mindfulness is when you are making mindful or conscious choices. Slowing down, counting to 20 enables us to consider our choices, and can actually enable us to make better choices as we consider the bigger picture.

Can you give examples of how people can integrate mindfulness into their everyday lives?

Using some of the tools I have outlined above, slowing down, not jumping on every request, and ensuring we fill our own cup (our own third).

Do you have any mindfulness tools that you find most helpful at work?

I like to lay on the ground and watch my breathing for 10 minutes. You can also do that sat at your desk.

Counting to 20 in my head before I reply to a request.

Focusing on one task at a time is also working mindfully. With regular brain and body breaks.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to use mindfulness tools or practices?

I listen to Wellbeing Radio — it is full of mindfulness practitioners who can offer different advice suited to the individual. I just recently read Untamed by Glennon Doyle whose story helped me to step outside of some situations I had been feeling and see the lession within. I also love Brene Brown’s Daring Greatly — everything she said resonated deeply on a personal level and I believe everyone should read it!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Things happen for you, not too you”

Or

“this too shall pass’

One thing I have starting to train myself to do, is change my mindset to be more positive. Flipping any situation on its head, to see the lesson and to see why that situation has been sent to me. Nothing is sent to happen to us, these situations / mistakes / issues are all sent to help us evolve and grow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see the mainstream media to operate from a place of complete truth. For too long the mainstream media has specialized in sharing a fear agenda.

It is time to change that, to focus on all the good and wonderful stories in the world.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!