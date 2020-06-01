How to disconnect yourself from Electronic Devices

The Internet has absorbed the task of organizing work and social relationships and commitments. However, sometimes your online life can feel like it’s taking a toll on your waking life. If you want to disconnect yourself from devices, messaging and social media, you can use these tools and strategies to feel more directly connected to the world.



Move your computers into a dedicated computer room or office. Your bedroom and another room or nook should be devoid of all electronics.

Move your chargers into the computer room. When a device needs to be charged, leave it in a room. The sounds and vibrations from a charging device can interrupt an otherwise calm experience.

Make your bedroom off-limit to electronics. Don’t bring your phone, tablet or TV inside. Device screens emit Blue light, which has been shown to interrupt sleeping habits.

People don't get enough sleep anyway because of their constant engagement with these gadgets.

Turn off your alarm on the weekends. Waking up on your own several days each week may help you feel more satisfied. If you don’t get enough sleep, fill one hour of time you would normally spend on the Internet.

People who get seven to eight hours of sleep per day have less stress and are healthier. Lack of sleep can actually reduce the function of your immune system and increase anxiety.

Download an online timer that alerts you after 30 to 60 minutes of Internet use. You may be overusing electronics because time passes so quickly when you are absorbing information.