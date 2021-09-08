If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post-consumption.

This week’s content is here.

One of the most common questions, I get is on how to discard negative thoughts. The good news is the majority of our “thoughts” are meaningless.

Similar to how people may collect coins or baseball cards, we all collect experiences. Some of these experiences are positive and some are negative. We then use those experiences to judge the current moment, which most of the time distorts our perception of reality. Now, combine that with humans’ natural wiring to look out for danger.

You’ve probably experienced the mess this combination can cause in our minds, which shows up as thoughts.

The good news is, you can rewire your brain.

Next time, your fear-based mind starts chatting do this simple habit: