How To Develop Your Own Voice and Be Unique — And Avoid Sounding Like Everyone Else And Being Replaceable…

Someone left a comment on a YouTube vid of mine telling me what Joe Rogan said about something — it happened to be the opposite of a point that I’d made.

I like Joe Rogan. But if I wanted to know what Joe had to say, then dammit, I’d fire up Joe’s show and listen to him. I don’t need a third party to relay the message.

I know you know what others have said, written and recorded. What I want to know is what you have to say?

The days of the middleman are coming to an end; we have direct-to-consumer now. Don’t tell me what some rapper, author, influencer or famous person said. I can hear from them directly.

What ideas or opinions do you have that came from YOU?

If you want to stand out, have a brand, and be recognized for your position / opinion / expertise, you need ownership: something proprietary that people can get only from you, not a regurgitated thought that you got from someone else.

And it doesn’t have to be a profound, brand new idea grabbed out of thin air. Take what you hear, read and see from others, combine it with your own experience and points of view, and you now have something new.

Go deeper on that “something new,” and you will come to own it: you have a position, idea or piece of content on every angle of that topic. Now people are referring to you as a source instead of you referring to them.

Now you’re Somebody.

I share how I built my brand from scratch online through sharing my perspectives in my book Work On Your Game: Use The Pro Athlete Mindset To Dominate Your Game In Business, Sports, and Life.

Get your copy and access over $1200 in free bonuses right now at http://WorkOnYourGameBook.com.

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic —

#468: The Graveyard: The Most Valuable Real Estate On Earth

#467: Leadership 101: How To Put Your Own Work In

#466: How To Deal With Trash Talkers & Haters

#455: How to Be Unreasonable

#454: How To Become Your Own Opportunity

#336: Build On Your Own Land

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup