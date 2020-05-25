I have recently taken up surfing. Having been a professional athlete before, trying a new sport can be challenging on the ego, yet very humbling for the soul. Being out in the open ocean on my board really had me thinking. Amidst the complexity of COVID-19, there is still so much freedom to experience, and there are many opportunities to imagine beyond the present-day reality.

It is now my 4th week of getting in the surf and while I am still not great and get frustrated at times, I do spend time imagining the feeling of catching the perfect wave with the right amount of balance, and feeling the powerful pull that comes with it. I have found that the more deeply connected I am to the practice of surfing, the more deeply connected I become to the creative process of growing my business, and my many other creative pursuits. There is no doubt that surfing has captured my imagination. It is being pursued from passion and it feels valuable and important.

15 years ago, while I was playing basketball in one of Australia’s premier basketball leagues, I remember a sports psychologist we had for the season. Back then sports psychology was still rather novel and stigmatic. As young striving professional athletes with high egos, the team were not quite convinced how techniques in psychology would enhance performance. Especially when it didn’t involve using the physical strength and endurance needed to tough out the weeks of training and games. I, on the other hand, was fascinated.

We were trained in a visualization technique used before games. It involved moving ourselves into a meditative state and taking ourselves on a journey into the future to recreate the experience of a game. From leaving home, getting to the stadium, being in the change room, walking out onto the court and then finally visualizing how we would play and see ourselves winning. The most important part of the technique was to bring to life the vivid details of each stage, while also focusing on the feelings that came with it. We were trained to step into feelings of fear, doubt and nervousness and learned to transcend them, so that by the time we got onto the court, we were grounded, confident and ready to play.

What I learnt most from this technique was that winning games was important, but how we showed to up play was even more important. And while visualization was a powerful way to see through to the ultimate end goal, there were absolutely no shortcuts in the hard work of getting there. At the beginning stages of using the technique, there were a few times where a really powerful visualization session was followed by a terrible game. I could clearly see the value of the technique, but I wasn’t yet seeing the results. Despite the frustration, I persisted and used my love for the game to drive the passion that would keep me practicing week on week. Eventually it came together, and I was able to achieve a powerful integration of mind into practice. I would still sometimes have the off game, but I had developed a greater mental endurance and could feel myself becoming a more dynamic athlete.

While visualization is a technique used to envisage the representation of an experience, it cannot really occur without the imagination of what that experience has the potential to become. In my case at age 22, a great athlete who also strived to become a great person off the court. I have been fortunate enough to create many desired successes through the art of imagination and the application of mind/body techniques learned as an athlete. But not in the absence of hard work, failure along the way and work that is deeply grounded by a strong sense of character and purpose. The capacity for endurance and resilience while also being able to bring meaning and purpose to the work is a tremendous skill, and not always an easy one to develop. Just like surfing, trying to stand too soon is exactly what wipes you out. It is the persistence to develop the practice that counts most, and the imagination of catching the long wave is what inspires the greater pursuit of mastery.

As I think about the new world of work and what is required to re-create our uncertain future, I also think about how leaders must find new ways to inspire themselves and their teams towards this. The decentralization of work means that organization structures and reporting lines will naturally devalue and there will be greater emphasis placed on how to enhance work through more deeply connected ecosystems. An ecosystem being non static and fueled largely by creativity, human connection and… imagination.

I have used my imagination to create an inspired life and many winning formulas: growing a global business, the transformation of global companies, coaching well known CEOs, working with young athletes in Africa and the many other ways I have been of service to the world. It has required many things, but most importantly it has required passion, a strength of character, a deeper purpose and commitment to creating a future through meaningful imagination.

Ana Marinovic is an entrepreneur and CEO coach. She helps CEOs transform their companies through global CEO best practices. Ana will feature an upcoming series of interviews and thought leadership with inspiring CEOs and influencers. Email [email protected] to subscribe. You can visit Ana’s Linkedin here