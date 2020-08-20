“How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity” with Beau Henderson & Author Anthony Nayagan

Life is not about right and wrong. It is about the infinite number of circumstances in between. Appreciate and entertain the circumstances in between.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anthony Nayagan, author of Supreme Realization.

Author Anthony Nayagan personally struggled with material knowledge and unveiled his book, “Supreme Realization, A Journey into the depths of Conscious Energy, Healing, Joy, Prosperity & Peace,” a guide to connecting to Jesus Christ mystically, providing an explanation consistent with modern scientific discoveries in Quantum physics and cosmology. Since leaving the Church in his early twenties after studying the Vedas, Vedanta, and scriptures of other Eastern religions, Anthony paralleled Hinduism concepts, prayers, and rituals entrenched in the normal activities of people’s everyday lives, without a structured institution and hierarchy. So, he integrated these ideas to make a spiritual case for Christianity. Supreme Realization is a real-life journal of a Catholic, an ordinary sinful man who searched for Truth in all religions, staying away from Church for more than twenty-five years. It is a study of Christianity in light of modern scientific discoveries that recommends a deep-seated approach based on Mystical Theology for people of all religions, for everyday life, breaking down complex theological and spiritual subject matters such as consciousness and self realization and recommending pragmatic approaches for a fulfilled life in spirituality.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

The thought of writing a book or sharing my life story and testimonies with others never occurred to me. I never had believed I had what it takes to write a book. Since returning to India in 2009, I was fully content with wandering around, seeking the truth in whatever form it comes, and enjoying the love and hospitality of the country.

I left the Church altogether in my twenties, learned writings in eastern religions, and avidly practiced Hinduism for three decades. I was a teenage alcoholic, suffered homelessness, clinical and spiritual depressions, and encountered all sorts of abuses as a child. I met with divorce, loss of children, and bankruptcies. My life experiences did not defeat me. Instead, they made me stronger in the joy of gratefulness to God. God remained faithful to make me learn that every attachment I held on to, is based on dualistic foundations. These will eventually perish. What is joyous and everlasting is the blessings based on wholesome knowledge; that is, the Wisdom of God. In this book I wrote, I share my own experiences and the wisdom I found in a way that inspires, educates and motivates, and helps us open our own door to the spirituality and consciousness we seek.

Writing a book and sharing my life story was a calling I strongly resisted with denial and protests, but finally succumbed to as I was dealt with dire circumstances since my second marriage had come to a state of collapse.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

On an occasion, a few of my friends in a prayer group and I visited an orphanage administered by nuns, where they took care of adolescent girls. We took clothes to give to these children. They happily accepted our gifts but insisted we stayed for lunch. We agreed to stay on the condition that we cook lunch for these children. We went to the market and bought meat and vegetables. We cooked and prepared a delicious lunch that we enjoyed together. Then they wanted us to share stories about our children. They wanted to see their photos on our smartphones and showed a lot of interest in getting to know us. We stayed with them until five in the evening getting to know each other.

What I learned from this experience is; socially marginalized, needy, destitute, and sick people are not numbers in statistics. These are human beings with hopes, dreams, feelings, and longings. They are in that condition because society treats them with indifference. They have so much unexpressed love in them to give us. They know we care about them by our gesture of donations for their wellbeing. Regardless, they want to meet us only because they want to love us. Is it too much to ask? Obedience to the second commandment involves allowing our neighbors to love us as well. Instead of being cloistered to our loved ones to love us in return, let us expand our base and seek those who will undeniably love us. When we meet these people, we will witness that the love they have for us is truly unconditional.

Mother Theresa said, “The success of love is in the loving — it is not in the result of loving. Of course, it is natural in love to want the best for the other person, but whether it turns out that way or not, does not determine the value of what we have done.”

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Jesus talked about leaders being servants. Being servants to our fiduciary is certainly a good idea and many of us apply that in our work culture. But it is more than that since the commandment of Jesus to love.

Loving requires inner-freedom, knowledge and effective expressions to communicate our love sincerely. Without these, love remains only as an emotion. First of all, we must develop the inner-freedom to express love unabashedly. Secondly we must always seek knowledge about everyone in our fiduciary.

Life is not about facts and figures or right and wrongs. Color is not about black and white. It is the millions of shades in between black and white. Whether in work culture or relationships, we should always endeavor to recognize what is in between facts and figures and right and wrong theories. It opens the doors for an infinite number of understandings, appreciations, joy and gratefulness to God and our beloved. This is knowledge, loving and leadership based on wisdom.

With these, knowledge increases, relationships flourish and productivity thrives as God becomes the major influencer and contributor to our capacity.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Friendship with Jesus written by Marcelino Iragui.

This book opened the doors for me to explore mystical traditions in the Church. When I read this book, I came to the realization that everything I searched, every knowledge I sought after, every truth in other religions are there in the Bible itself.

Unlike the sacred writings of other religions, this truth is not spelled out for logical reasoning or exegesis but hidden in mysteries in the Bible we must delve into, with prayers. It is God who reveals these mysteries to us. With these revelations and an active prayer life, self-realization and spiritual emancipation is a biblical promise to every Christian.

I wanted to give this book to a few of my friends but unfortunately, I could not find it in circulation anywhere else but in India.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mindfulness is a state of being empty. It is in this emptiness, nothingness becomes “everythingness.” Where zero transforms into infinity.

It is a state we evolve into, as we practice regular meditations to empty our thoughts, ideas, intelligent rationales, worries, anxieties and sickness in prayer and surrender to God. When we do this, we gradually evolve into a state where our thoughts are governed by wisdom, instead of intelligent rationales.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

When wisdom governs our thoughts, our actions become the Will of God. All we need to do is, remain in the emptiness. Even our actions and contributions to execute His Will becomes effortless on our part, and most of the time we become unaware of doing anything at all. Mother Teresa was in this state of being as she executed the Charity of God even in her fragile physical condition at a ripe old age.

In this state, we are healed of all our physical and mental ailments because of the awareness of the abiding presence of God within ourselves. Even if any semblance of sickness remains, it is no longer affecting us in any way.

We become energetic, witty, joyous, transparent and unabashedly loving naturally.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

When we consider uncertainty as contributed by the Church, politicians, pandemics and chaos, we are partly accurate in our assessments. The other part is how or what did/do we contribute to become so affected and vulnerable.

In postmodernism, truth is based on the weight of the person who is saying it. We have become so reliant on experts to tell us what is true, give us directions, lead us through chaos, and give us short answers for quick fixes for problems that seem to have no end.

Whether the expert is saying the truth or hyperbole or flat out falsehood seems irrelevant to our considerations. We accept it the way it is. If we resist this, we become recalcitrants to the Churches, unmanageable in our workplaces and noncompliant in our societies. Divisions, racial profiling, religious extremism, or total indifference are the inevitable outcomes of those who choose to remain complacent to the so-called experts. We must find ways to free ourselves from this dilemma.

Spirituality begins with the knowledge of the self. We must fearlessly explore ourselves and find out how we contribute to the root-cause of everything that goes on in our lives. We cannot readily change the world we live in but we can change ourselves. Rumi says, “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”

God told us to “have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.’ God said, ‘See, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree with seed in its fruit; you shall have them for food. And to every beast of the earth, and to every bird of the air, and to everything that creeps on the earth, everything that has the breath of life, I have given every green plant for food” (Genesis 1:28:30). Nothing in these Words tells us that we could have dominion over other human beings. Yet, we have evolved through generations to compete, combat, gain power over and control other human beings. If we were to live by the Wisdom, this must change.

Nothing in this world is created to be alike. When we observe a rose closely, every petal is different. Every petal emits a unique fragrance. Yet the petals unite to give us a rose to marvel. When we observe our hands closely, they are different. Yet we bring our hands together to perform incredible tasks, express love and glorify our creator in prayer. In other words, we as human beings must unite in differences and serve one another to glorify God.

We must love one another from the depth of our being with freedom and knowledge.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Appreciate the differences and unite in love.

Meditate regularly on the love of God as He continues to breathe into our nostrils in passionate movements of love.

Inner peace is very difficult to attain. If anyone or anything is disturbing our inner-peace, avoid encounters at any cost.

Life is not about right and wrong. It is about the infinite number of circumstances in between. Appreciate and entertain the circumstances in between.

Express love unabashedly.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

There are few books written by contemporary writers including William Johnston, Kieran Kavanaugh, Eckert Tolle and Thomas Merton.

Among the classical writers, I suggest the works of Meister Eckert, Karl Rainer, Edith Stein, and a few Saints including John of the Cross and Teresa of Avila.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“I prefer to be a dreamer among the humblest, with visions to be realized, than lord among those without dreams and desires.” Khalil Gibran

During the time I suffered homelessness, clinical and spiritual depressions, and encountered all sorts of abuses as a child, and dealing with divorce, loss of children, and bankruptcies, I did not fret over my condition but able to recognize and relentlessly sought people who were humble, with visions to be realized.

I always felt that the conditions I suffered were the results of a series of trials and God had a purpose for all of them. God also blessed me with the Wisdom to seek His purpose in all my trials.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I strive to remain in the present moment and not try to think that far ahead of starting a “movement”. I would rather surround myself among the humblest, with visions to be realized.

I believe in a universe in which differences don’t exist and people express their love in total inner-freedom and complete knowledge about one another. I believe in God’s Kingdom on earth in which people live healthy and joyous lives executing His Will, where the global economy thrives as we serve in an effort to build one another.

If this yearning turns into a movement I cannot wait to serve.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Online on my website seems like the best option. https://anthony-nayagan.com and https://supremerealization.org/

Also I am relatively active on

