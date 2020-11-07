“How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times” With Candice Georgiadis & Dr. Olivia Audrey

I think it’s easy to become overwhelmed when we think we have to solve everything all at once or we have to understand the full depth of a situation immediately. The greatest strength can come from understanding that this is just a moment and there will be a next moment after that after that and after that and all we need to focus on is this one.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr Olivia Audrey.

Author, Speaker, & Celebrity Dr; Dr Olivia Audrey ND,BCND. Olivia has been featured on Parade, Vogue, Ladders, Good Morning La La Land, Celebrity Parents Mag, and more. She currently has co-authored a book with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. Dr. Liv is a board-certified Naturopathic Medical Doctor who has an exquisite and current clientele database from British Royals, Celebrities, Sports Stars, and Fortune 500 business owners/executives seeking her intuitive health & spirit guidance. She also teaches wellness seminars & strategic advising to such prominent companies such as: Alexander McQueen, Neiman Marcus, La Mer, Jo Malone, Nordstrom, and more. Dr. Liv’s podcast, “Liv Better Now” is on LA Talk Radio which has a listenership of over 3mill. The show is about empowering modern women to identify and uncover their own personal spark of creativity and inspiration to reinvent themselves at any age and stage of life. The show airs Wednesdays 12pm PT/ 3pm ET Live, and accepts callers. . Dr. Liv is an Expert In: Holistic Health, Immune System, Gut Health, Cancers, Lyme, Diabetes, EV, and other Auto-Immune & Inflammatory Diseases, Nutrition/Wellness, Natural Supplements / Diet Meditation, Holistic Beauty, Female Empowerment ,Spirituality, Fitness, Healthy Eating, Joy based living, Mental wellness.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Mystory is anything but typical! Since as long as I can remember, I have had this ability to understand and perceive information about an individual and their energy that has led me on a path that I never could have scripted!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I’ve had many over the years, but when I reflect back on my early days starting I had no idea that things would evolve into what it is now. I remember when I first met Oprah, at a charity event! I wanted to see her so badly, but I didn’t have access to the VIP section. Even though I was disappointed I was so happy to be there, in the moment. I got in line for dinner because hey, a girls gotta eat, and after a few moments I realized that I was in the reception line to meet her! We exchanged a few moments and just being in her presence was incredible! For me it was such a strong example of how when you have a wish, the universe really listens to it!

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Always keep reassessing. That’s true for boundaries, relationships, work load, anything. Listen to the cues your body gives you about what feels right, or too much or what feels aligned.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Perception really is key, especially when it comes to your work. Whether you work alone or in a group of people, it’s not necessarily what you’re doing but how you feel about what you’re doing. Make sure you invite passion into anything you can and invite others to do the same.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Alchemist by Paulo Cohelo was utterly transformative in my life because it really outlines the power of a dream, and following where you are led by your heart. Years after reading that book I was on holiday in Spain and realized I was standing in the exact spot that the book began. It was one of the most moving moments of my life seeing everything come full

Circle.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Be present-

I think it’s easy to become overwhelmed when we think we have to solve everything all at once or we have to understand the full depth of a situation immediately. The greatest strength can come from understanding that this is just a moment and there will be a next moment after that after that and after that and all we need to focus on is this one.

Be grateful-

As hard as it may be to understand in the moment every experience that comes into our life is ultimately leading us towards a higher and better evolution of self and experience. It may be difficult to discern that in the moment but it’s also really important to remember that gratitude begets more things to be grateful for meaning when you practice the vibration of gratitude it emits a frequency that attracts things that you want to experience.

Take alone time-

Often times we don’t allow ourselves enough space to fully decompress we are constantly plugged into the news the media social situations and so forth. When we concentrate on ourselves and our own energy it allows everything unnecessary to filter out and gives us an opportunity to reconnect to our own thoughts and energy without the white noise of the outside world.

Immerse yourself in nature-

The healing benefits of nature are far more than just aesthetic or energetic. There is extensive research that breathing fresh air absorbing vitamin D from sunlight and experiencing the calm of the natural world have massive effects on our subconscious as well as are sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system‘s. There’s an amazing biological relationship between time spent in nature and the regulation of our bodies sleep cycles as well.

Reassess your diet-

Usually we don’t give enough credit to the fact that the things we consume can consume us. If there are certain elements of your diet that contain highly processed chemical additives you may want to consider eliminating them as these things are not only ill-equipped to provide the body with the nutrition that it needs but also maybe creating anxiety and stress from an adrenal perspective as well. Consider adding in Whole Foods and vegetables in place of processed foods and prepackaged materials.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

The most important step that anyone can take is to validate that it is a real fear for that individual or for yourself and once it has been named spoken about and validated allow yourself or the person you are trying to support to find ways to bring themselves back to the present moment in order to work themselves out of that fear lots of times discussing what the fear actually is and boiling it down to bass emotions such as fear of rejection, loss of control, can help alleviate and identify where that fear is originating from.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Meditation is an excellent tool for not only managing anxiousness but also to incorporate into your life as a whole. Starting your day with meditation or mindfulness is an incredibly transformative tool that I would encourage anyone to implement into their daily routine.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite quote is“ If it’s good it’s great, if it’s bad it’s experience.” This has helped me put so many things in perspective that have occurred in my life as well as continuously keeps me wide open to the beauty authenticity and gratitude that I have for the things that are working in the way I want them to in my life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage anyone and everyone to begin an honest and open conversation with themselves with their body and with her soul. I think often in our world we are so overstimulated that we are reaching for external distractions instead of turning our intention in word and getting first acquainted with who we are and how we change as an identity as a result of the events that have unfolded in our life continuously spending even a small amount of time with yourself and learning about your likes dislikes and what stirs passion in you as a person is completely in valuable and it’s also the first step in the self-worth process

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

I have an upcoming book that will be released in spring of 2021 as well as an ongoing life podcast called LivBetter on LA talk radio every Wednesday @12 pst.

My Instagram often features inspirational quotes diet tips and real life adventures is: @theoliviaaudrey

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!