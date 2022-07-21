How to develop empathetic leaders?

We start our book, Sustainability and the future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved with Eric Feigenbaum’s Chapter, “Leadership, Empathy, and Inclusion. Eric surveys the literature on leadership, empathy, and inclusion. He cites several characteristics needed by future leaders to guide the new post-pandemic workforce.

As we prepare for advances in technology in a post-pandemic world, the question must be asked: “How do we create an environment that promotes a healthy and productive workplace while providing opportunities and advancement for all?” As we cast our nets forward, it becomes prudent at times to look back through the lens of history in order to move ahead. We have come a long way in terms of leadership and workplace dynamic….The evolution that we see today continues to shift organizational priorities more and more toward focusing on people and bringing humanity and experiences into our organizations” (p. 1).

Eric Feigenbaum, “Leadership, Empathy, & Inclusion” in Sustainability and the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship for the Underserved.