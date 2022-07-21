Contributor Log In
How to develop empathetic leaders?

Slowly and intentionally

By
Eric Feigenbaum, author of Leadership Empathy and Inclusion – Chapter 1 in Sustainability and the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship

We start our book, Sustainability and the future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved with Eric Feigenbaum’s Chapter, “Leadership, Empathy, and Inclusion. Eric surveys the literature on leadership, empathy, and inclusion. He cites several characteristics needed by future leaders to guide the new post-pandemic workforce.

As we prepare for advances in technology in a post-pandemic world, the question must be asked: “How do we create an environment that promotes a healthy and productive workplace while providing opportunities and advancement for all?” As we cast our nets forward, it becomes prudent at times to look back through the lens of history in order to move ahead. We have come a long way in terms of leadership and workplace dynamic….The evolution that we see today continues to shift organizational priorities more and more toward focusing on people and bringing humanity and experiences into our organizations” (p. 1).

Eric Feigenbaum, “Leadership, Empathy, & Inclusion” in Sustainability and the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship for the Underserved.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is an Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship-related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is the President of the National HBCU Business Deans Roundtable.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

