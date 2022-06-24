How to Develop An Abundant Mindset

I’m sure that you’ve heard a lot of talk recently about abundance and having the right mindset, but you may be wondering exactly what an abundant mindset is and how you can develop one. Well, according to Stephen Covey, having an abundant mindset is “a concept in which a person believes there are enougth resources and successes to share with others.” In other words, a person with an abundant mindset doesn’t see the successes of others as a threat because they know that there’s plenty of good stuff to go around.
Although appealing in theory, it does take some work to push away your inner green-eyed monster and cultivate this type of mindset. Here are six steps to put you on the right path:
- Make a list of all of the positive things in your life. If you find yourself feeling jealous or competitive, remind yourself of everything that you already have. There’s a lot to be grateful for and keeping a list will give you something to refer back to when your are experiencing doubt or envy.
- Teach yourself to be happy for others. Start a journal and record all of the positive things that are happening to your friends and family. Jot down a sentence or two about how whatever’s happened for them has also made you happy. The more you do this, the more you will start to naturally react this same way in real-time.
- Set happiness goals. Identify five things that you want to do that will bring you joy. It could be hiking to a waterfall, spending the day watching butterflies or birds, a picnic at the park, taking a short trip, or anything else that is likely to make your heart sing. When you have completed all five things on your list, write down five more and repeat. Your joy quotient will continue to increase as a result.
- Don’t compare yourself to others. I’m sure that you’ve heard this one many times before but it is worth repeating yet again. The only person you should compare yourself to is the old version of you. To this end, track your progress over time and celebrate your wins. You’ve come farther than you realize. Remember that it’s never fair to compare yourself to those who’ve had different experiences than you. We all have our own unique journeys.
- Look for the good in the bad. When something negative happens, have a big laugh over it and try to uncover the silver lining in the situation. It can be challenging to make this shift in thinking, but it’s always possible. Plus, being able to laugh at yourself is a very endearing quality.
- Embrace change and the unknown. Said another way, don’t worry so much! Most of the things that we worry about will never come to pass so don’t waste your precious energy prophesizing about disastrous outcomes. Predict positive outcomes instead. You’ve got so much abundance headed your way!