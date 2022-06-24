How to Develop An Abundant Mindset

I’m sure that you’ve heard a lot of talk recently about abundance and having the right mindset, but you may be wondering exactly what an abundant mindset is and how you can develop one. Well, according to Stephen Covey, having an abundant mindset is “a concept in which a person believes there are enougth resources and successes to share with others.” In other words, a person with an abundant mindset doesn’t see the successes of others as a threat because they know that there’s plenty of good stuff to go around.

Although appealing in theory, it does take some work to push away your inner green-eyed monster and cultivate this type of mindset. Here are six steps to put you on the right path: