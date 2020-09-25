Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Develop a Customer-Centric Mindset in Difficult Times

Creating a customer-centric mindset isn't always simple, nor easy. But the truth is, when difficult times hit, customer-centric brands will withstand the storm, building deeper bonds of loyalty, trust, and lifetime value.

By

Creating a customer-centric mindset isn’t always simple, nor easy.

But the truth is, when difficult times hit, customer-centric brands will withstand the storm, building deeper bonds of loyalty, trust, and lifetime value.

Here are a few easy ways to cultivate a customer-centric mindset amongst difficult times.

Collect Customer Feedback and Act On it

Collecting customer feedback is essential for organic growth that multiplies and pays dividends for years to come.

But, collecting customer feedback can seem pushy, annoying, and off-putting to your buyers.

Surveys are intrusive, and your emails end up in their spam. So, how can you collect customer feedback and act on it?

My two favorite modalities are those that utilize low-code tools like live-chat software, and directly integrated instant feedback surveys:

Source: Responsely

These two alternatives to traditional, invasive surveys will help you acquire more user data to understand how customer-centric your company baseline is!

From here, it’s your job to act on it. Here is how.

Reward Loyal Patrons

Loyal buyers to your brand are what keep you afloat. New customers, clients, or accounts will have natural churn. It’s unfortauntely unavoidable.

To keep a steady client base, reward your loyal patrons! Offer them discounts for their loyalty, points, coupons, or incentives to keep coming back.

Consider even personalizing gifts for your top accounts or most loyal customers who buy multiple times per year:

Source: A Gift Personalized

These small acts of kindness and appreciation help you cultivate a customer-centric mindset that deepens bonds and connections between your customer and your brand.

Improve Internal Processes To Deliver Timely Solutions

Creating detailed internal processes will help you understand what solution to provide customers in any situation.

If you collect customer feedback and it’s negative, you need a systemized solution that you or your team can follow to ensure the problem is resolved with the customer happy.

To start, utilize time-tracking software to understand what processes are slow and need further attention.

Make note of instances where customers were left unhappy, and devise a systematic plan to reconcile.

Now it’s Your Turn

Being a customer-centric brand not only means happier customers, but it also protects your brand during hard times.

Having a loyal customer base is only possible with great customer service, and more importantly, customer attention.

What are your favorite ways to improve your teams service?

    Jeremy Moser, Chief Marketing Officer at Wordable

    Jeremy is the Chief Marketing Officer at Wordable, a tool that exports Google Docs to WordPress, formatting and all. He's also co-founded uSERP, a digital brand building agency. His latest projects are Responsely and Login Lockdown, a security site helping you pick the best tools to protect your data online. His work has been featured consistently on Search Engine Journal, Foundr, Entrepreneur, and more.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

