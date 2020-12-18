How to Detox, Declutter & Dominate

I purchased the book in hardcopy which is the only format it is offered, I rarely read hardcopy anymore… it took me over a month to pick the book up… but when I did… it was a quick read. At $10 and 36 pages one would ask the obvious question — is it worth it.

Yes – even at the high price point for the number of pages, I found the book to have value. Many authors stretch the word count but do not deliver any new information. What I appreciated about the book was it told multiple stories of successful venture launch strategy by using both narrative and illustration.

I enjoyed the storytelling so much that I purchased an additional book and sent the copy to one of my former students who wrote a similar book.

The only thing I did not like was the up-sell to other services. If you have some extra reading time during the holidays, Detox, Declutter and Dominate may give you a high rate of return on your reading investment.