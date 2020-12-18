Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Detox, Declutter & Dominate

Book Review

I purchased the book in hardcopy which is the only format it is offered, I rarely read hardcopy anymore… it took me over a month to pick the book up… but when I did… it was a quick read. At $10 and 36 pages one would ask the obvious question — is it worth it.

Yes – even at the high price point for the number of pages, I found the book to have value. Many authors stretch the word count but do not deliver any new information. What I appreciated about the book was it told multiple stories of successful venture launch strategy by using both narrative and illustration.

I enjoyed the storytelling so much that I purchased an additional book and sent the copy to one of my former students who wrote a similar book.

The only thing I did not like was the up-sell to other services. If you have some extra reading time during the holidays, Detox, Declutter and Dominate may give you a high rate of return on your reading investment.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

