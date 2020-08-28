How to Design a Perfect Home Office

In today’s world, working from home offers many benefits, especially during a global pandemic. In the article, we will tell you how to create the most comfortable working conditions by designing your home office.

Home Office Space

A well-thought-out workplace design can increase productivity and make the office an attractive place for clients or guests. When arranging an office at home, you need to think over every detail so as not to disturb other household members. You should also make sure that space is rationally planned initially, then nothing will need to be redone later.

If you decide to organize an office in a separate room, this will most likely be the smallest room in the apartment. The first rule of a small cabinet design in this case is to not clutter up the space with things that you definitely won’t need. Select the brightest place in the apartment for the working area, ideally opposite or to the right of the window. Daylight, inspirational window views, relaxation for the eyes and soul – all of these affect well-being and productivity. A desk lamp will come in handy in the evening.

Furniture is one of the main elements of design of the workspace. To save as much space as possible, use round, foldable, or built-in tables equipped with additional shelves for convenient positioning of the copier. Furniture should be kept as simple as possible in order to maintain adequate space for movement.

Perfect Interior of Your Workplace

Any office that is equipped correctly and comfortably will help you work easily and simply in your home environment. Regardless of how much area you will occupy, whether it will be a small multifunctional space or with a large separate office with huge panoramic windows, the secret to creating a perfect space for productive work is in individual details. There are specific decor and design elements that can turn any corner of your house into the best personal office. We’ve put together the most essential steps to creating the perfect environment for those who work from home. We hope they will be helpful!

Surround Yourself with Greenery

Photo from Unsplash

Indoor plants are an important part of biophilic design. Besides, green color is a great harmonizer. The green color group represents growth, abundance and well-being. It is also relaxing and calming, which is a nice bonus to take advantage of. No desktop is complete without a thorny cactus, lush fern, or a succulent. And if not for the sake of the listed advantages, then at least for a good company.

Use Your Favorite and Useful Stationery

This will be an easy task for the stationery obsessive who is familiar with the feeling of satisfaction and surging motivation after printing out a new pen, marker or notebook. Surround yourself with a stationery that is both pleasant to use and useful – these things will prove that spaces can truly make you happy and make the time working from home more enjoyable.

Find Your Special Scent

Photo from Unsplash

The scent is another mood-influencing factor that can transform the world around us into a soothing green forest or a musky field of flowers in a matter of seconds. It is interesting that the aroma is able to simultaneously influence the state of mind, body and soul. Diffusers, incense, candles, room fresheners, and just a mist for the face can add a unique mood to the most ordinary interior.

Surround Yourself with Sounds

Being productive often means having your phone face down further away. A smart solution would be to use a remote speaker that will play podcasts, classical music, and playlists without interrupting your work. In any architecture design blog you can find out that music helps you concentrate, so don’t overlook this advice.

Items Matter

No table is truly yours until a few items of joy appear on it. We do not suggest cluttering up the space (unless your workflow depends on it), but rather advise you to surround yourself with things that make you happier, like your favorite coffee mug or indoor plant.

In the office, we do not always have the opportunity to introduce something personal and authentic into our workspace, but at home, the whole world is your own shell, which you can furnish as you want. It is important to surround yourself with things that will delight and motivate.

Trust in Color Therapy

Photo from Unsplash

Surround yourself with objects of such colors that make life more pleasant. Certain shades have been proven to lift your spirits, relax and refresh your head. Adding color to your home office is not difficult – just hang up brightly colored travel postcards or stock up on office supplies that are not black. Go beyond the boundaries of your consciousness, bringing innovation into the interior design with the help of seemingly obvious objects: the wastebasket and pencil holder do not have to be gray. Find a few shades that make you smile and don’t be afraid to use them.

Take a Moment for Distraction

Any work, regardless of the professional area, requires time-outs and moments of relaxation. You can distract yourself by contemplating the landscape outside the window, an art object in the interior, or a picture hanging on the wall. It can be an abstraction or, conversely, a plot picture with a lot of events and details.

Final Word

Home office design can sometimes set the tone for an entire apartment. The main thing is to rationally use every square centimeter and pay special attention to ergonomics when designing your workplace. You can be sure that by following the above-listed rules, you can create a complete home office that is perfect for work.